SENIOR ACTIVITIES
For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. The following activities are available July 7-13:
Thursday, July 7: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 12:30 p.m. sheepshead; 1 p.m. 500 and hand & foot
Friday, July 8: 9:15 yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. bingo, 500 and Hutch Bowl
Monday, July 11: 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 10 a.m. tour registration; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, July 12: 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD and sheepshead; 1 p.m. pinochle and bingo
Wednesday, July 13: 9:15 a.m. SAIL and Texas hold’em; 10:30 a.m. Book Club A; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; noon bridge; 1 p.m. ping-pong
SENIOR DINING
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., Hutchinson, is open for congregate dining. Congregate dining sites are opening in phases, so Park Towers remains closed at this time. It will continue serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$8.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of July 7-13. Meals are subject to change:
Thursday, July 7: Brat, mashed potatoes with margarine, sauerkraut, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Friday, July 8: Sloppy joe on a bun, cheesy hash browns, baked beans, dessert and low-fat milk
Monday, July 11: Chicken-fried steak with mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dinner roll with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Tuesday, July 12: Ham, potato, cooked cabbage, dinner roll with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Wednesday, July 13: Tuna pasta salad, tomato wedges, pears, dessert and low-fat milk