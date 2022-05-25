SENIOR ACTIVITIES
For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. The following activities are available May 26-June 1:
Thursday, May 26: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 12:30 p.m. sheepshead; 1 p.m. 500 and hand & foot
Friday, May 27: 9:15 yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. bingo, 500 and Hutch Bowl
Monday, May 30: Senior programming is closed in observance of Memorial Day.
Tuesday, May 31: 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD and sheepshead; 1 p.m. pinochle and bingo
Wednesday, June 1: 9:15 a.m. SAIL and Texas hold’em; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. ping-pong
SENIOR DINING
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., Hutchinson, is open for congregate dining. Congregate dining sites are opening in phases, so Park Towers remains closed at this time. It will continue serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$8.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of May 26-June 1. Meals are subject to change:
Thursday, May 26: Pork loin, candied yams, broccoli, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Friday, May 27: Cheese ravioli, romaine lettuce salad with dressing, fresh apple, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Monday, May 30: Senior dining is closed in observance of Memorial Day.
Tuesday, May 31: Chicken fajitas with Spanish rice, black bean and corn salsa, pineapple and low-fat milk
Wednesday, June 1: Spaghetti with meat sauce, romaine lettuce salad with dressing, Texas toast, tropical fruit, dessert and low-fat milk