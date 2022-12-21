SENIOR ACTIVITIES
For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. The following activities are available Dec. 22-28
Updated: December 21, 2022 @ 8:00 am
SENIOR ACTIVITIES
For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. The following activities are available Dec. 22-28
Thursday, Dec. 22: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 12:30 p.m. sheepshead; 1 p.m. 500
Friday, Dec. 23: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. bingo, 500 and Hutch Bowl
Monday, Dec. 26: Senior Programming is closed in observance of Christmas.
Tuesday, Dec. 27: 9 a.m. foot clinic; 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD and sheepshead; 1 p.m. pinochle and bingo
Wednesday, Dec. 28: 9 a.m. foot clinic; 9:15 a.m. SAIL and Texas hold’em; 10:30 a.m. Book Club B; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; noon bridge; 1 p.m. ping-pong
SENIOR DINING
Evergreen Apartments and Park Towers, both in Hutchinson, are open for congregate dining. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$8.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of Dec. 22-28
Thursday, Dec. 22: Creamy Swedish meatballs over mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, dinner roll with margarine, fresh fruit and low-fat milk
Friday, Dec. 23: Chicken ala king with brown rice, peas and carrots, fruit mix, dessert and low-fat milk
Monday, Dec. 26: Senior Dining is closed in observance of Christmas.
Tuesday, Dec. 27: Barbecue pork on a bun, coleslaw, vegetarian baked beans, warm fruit crisp and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Dec. 28: Tater tot casserole, green beans, romaine salad with dressing, dinner roll with margarine, warm apple slices with raisins and low-fat milk
