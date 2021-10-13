SENIOR ACTIVITIES
For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. The following activities are available Oct.14-29
Thursday, Oct. 14: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 12:30 p.m. sheepshead; 1 p.m. 500
Friday, Oct. 15: 9 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. bingo, 500 and Hutch Bowl
Monday, Oct. 18: 9 a.m. Book/Puzzle Sale at the Hutchinson Event Center; 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, Oct. 19: 9 a.m. Book/Puzzle Sale at the Hutchinson Event Center; 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD, sheepshead; 1 p.m. pinochle and bingo
Wednesday, Oct. 20: 9 a.m. Book/Puzzle Sale at the Hutchinson Event Center; 9:15 a.m. SAIL, Texas hold’em; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. monthly movie and ping-pong
SENIOR DINING
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., Hutchinson, is open for congregate dining. Congregate dining sites are opening in phases, so Park Towers remains closed at this time. It will continue serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$7.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of Oct. 14-20. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, Oct. 14: Roast beef with gravy and mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Friday, Oct. 15: Chicken Alfredo, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges, dessert and low-fat milk
Monday, Oct. 18: Salisbury steak with mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, dinner roll with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Oct. 19: Baked chicken, baked potato with sour cream, broccoli florets, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Oct. 20: Lasagna, mixed vegetables, peaches, breadstick, dessert and low-fat milk