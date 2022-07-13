SENIOR ACTIVITIES
For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. The following activities are available July 14-20:
Thursday, July 14: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 12:30 p.m. sheepshead; 1 p.m. 500 and hand & foot
Friday, July 15: 9:15 yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. bingo, 500 and Hutch Bowl
Monday, July 18: 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, July 19: 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD and sheepshead; 1 p.m. pinochle and bingo
Wednesday, July 20: 9:15 a.m. SAIL and Texas hold’em; 10 a.m. monthly movie; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. ping-pong and monthly movie
SENIOR DINING
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., Hutchinson, is open for congregate dining. Congregate dining sites are opening in phases, so Park Towers remains closed at this time. It will continue serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$8.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of July 14-20. Meals are subject to change:
Thursday, July 14: Meatloaf, au gratin potatoes, carrots, dessert and low-fat milk
Friday, July 15: Turkey and cheese sandwich, lettuce salad with dressing, peaches, dessert and low-fat milk
Monday, July 18: Salisbury steak with mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dinner roll with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Tuesday, July 19: Baked chicken, baked potato with sour cream, peas, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Wednesday, July 20: Taco salad with salsa, sour cream and corn chips, apple, dessert and low-fat milk