Senior activities
Senior Center programming has reopened and is offering a limited number of activities. For more information, call 320-234-5656.
Thursday, May 6: 12:30 p.m. sheephead, 1 p.m. 500
Friday, May 7: 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting, 1 p.m. bingo and Hutch Bowl
Monday, May 10: No SAIL programming; 1 p.m. pinochle and needlework workshop
Tuesday, May 11: 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD and sheephead; noon sheephead lessons; 1 p.m. pinochle
Wednesday, May 12: 9:15 a.m. Texas hold’em; 10 a.m. Book Club A; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 12:30 p.m. bridge; 1 p.m. ping-pong
Senior dining
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., and Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson, are serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. There is no congregate dining until further notice. Clients are encouraged to order frozen meals through Lutheran Social Service. If you need this service, call 800-488-4146. To reach Evergreen, call 320-587-6029 or Park Towers at 320-587-2559.
The following menu is for the week of May 6-12. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, May 6: Barbecue pork on bun, coleslaw, fresh fruit, gelatin with whipped topping and low-fat milk
Friday, May 7: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, dessert and low-fat milk
Monday, May 10: Baked fish, brown rice, Oriental blend vegetables, peaches and low-fat milk
Tuesday, May 11: Ham with scalloped potatoes, peas, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Wednesday, May 12: Taco salad with salsa, sour cream and corn chips, fresh fruit, dessert and low-fat milk