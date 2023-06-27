SENIOR ACTIVITIES
For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. The following activities are available July 6-12:
Thursday, July 6: 9:15 a.m. no yoga; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500..
Friday, July 7: 9:15 a.m. no yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. bingo (small room), 500, Hutch Bowl.
Monday, July 10: 9:15 a.m. SAIL, 10 a.m. tour registration; 10:30 a.m. bean bags; 1 p.m. pinochle.
Tuesday, July 11: 9 a.m. walking club; 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD, sheephead; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo (small room).
Wednesday, July 12: 9:15 a.m. SAIL, Texas hold e’m; 10:30 a.m. Book Club A; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at VFW; noon bridge; 1 p.m. ping pong, hand and foot.
SENIOR DINING
Evergreen Apartments and Park Towers, both in Hutchinson, are open for congregate dining. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$8.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of July 6-12. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, July 6: Chicken salad sandwich, cucumber and tomato salad, tropical fruit, low-fat milk.
Friday, July 7: Taco salad, salsa/sour cream, corn chips, apple, dessert, low-fat milk.
Monday, July 10: Parmesan chicken, green beans, fruit cocktail, bread stick, low-fat milk.
Tuesday, July 11: Tater tot casserole, mixed vegetables, warm peaches, dinner roll with margarine, low-fat milk.
Wednesday July 12: Ham pasta salad, creamy cucumbers, cantaloupe, dessert, low-fat milk.