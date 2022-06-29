SENIOR ACTIVITIES For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. The following activities are available June 30-July 6: Thursday, June 30: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 12:30 p.m. sheepshead; 1 p.m. 500 and hand & foot Friday, July 1: 9:15 no yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. bingo, 500 and Hutch Bowl Monday, July 4: The Senior Center is closed in observance of the Fourth of July. Tuesday, July 5: 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD and sheepshead; 1 p.m. pinochle and bingo Wednesday, July 6: 9:15 a.m. SAIL and Texas hold’em; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. ping-pong SENIOR DINING Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., Hutchinson, is open for congregate dining. Congregate dining sites are opening in phases, so Park Towers remains closed at this time. It will continue serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$8.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029. The following menu is for the week of June 30-July 6. Meals are subject to change: Thursday, June 30: Pork loin, candied yams, broccoli, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk Friday, July 1: Monday, July 4: Senior Dining is closed in observance of the Fourth of July. Tuesday, July 5: Wednesday, July 6:
SENIOR ACTIVITIES
For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. The following activities are available June 30-July 6:
Thursday, June 30: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 12:30 p.m. sheepshead; 1 p.m. 500 and hand & foot
Friday, July 1: 9:15 no yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. bingo, 500 and Hutch Bowl
Monday, July 4: The Senior Center is closed in observance of the Fourth of July.
Tuesday, July 5: 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD and sheepshead; 1 p.m. pinochle and bingo
Wednesday, July 6 : 9:15 a.m. SAIL and Texas hold’em; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. ping-pong, AARP
SENIOR DINING
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., Hutchinson, is open for congregate dining. Congregate dining sites are opening in phases, so Park Towers remains closed at this time. It will continue serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$8.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of June 30-July 6. Meals are subject to change:
Thursday, June 30: Pork loin, candied yams, broccoli, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Friday, July 1: Barbecue pork on bun, creamed cucumber salad, pineapple, dessert and low-fat milk
Monday, July 4: Senior Dining is closed in observance of the Fourth of July.
Tuesday, July 5: Goulash, corn, bread with margarine, tropical fruit and low-fat milk
Wednesday, July 6: Ham and turkey chef salad, bread stick, fresh orange, dessert and low-fat milk