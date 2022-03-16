SENIOR ACTIVITIES
For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. The following activities are available March 17-23:
Thursday, March 17: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 12:30 p.m. sheepshead; 1 p.m. 500
Friday, March 18: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. bingo, 500 and Hutch Bowl
Monday, March 21: 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 10 a.m. tour registration; 1 p.m. pinochle and sock knitting
Tuesday, March 22: 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD and sheepshead; 1 p.m. pinochle and bingo
Wednesday, March 23: 9:15 a.m. SAIL and Texas hold’em; 10 a.m. monthly movie; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. monthly movie and ping-pong
SENIOR DINING
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., Hutchinson, is open for congregate dining. Congregate dining sites are opening in phases, so Park Towers remains closed at this time. It will continue serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$8.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of March 17-23. Meals are subject to change:
Thursday, March 17: Turkey stuffing casserole, mixed vegetables, sliced apples, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Friday, March 18: Bean chili, romaine salad with dressing, corn bread with margarine, blushing pears, cookie and low-fat milk
Monday, March 21: Chicken chow mein with brown rice, Oriental vegetables, mandarin oranges, pudding with whipped topping and low-fat milk
Tuesday, March 22: Spaghetti with meat sauce, romaine salad with dressing, Texas toast, pineapple, cookie and low-fat milk
Wednesday, March 23: Creamy chicken, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, bread with margarine, warm fruit crisp and low-fat milk