Senior activities
Senior Center programming is suspended at this time. For more information, call 320-234-5656.
Senior dining
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., and Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson, are serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. There is no congregate dining until further notice. Clients are encouraged to order frozen meals through Lutheran Social Service. If you need this service, call 800-488-4146. To reach Evergreen, call 320-587-6029 or Park Towers at 320-587-2559.
The following menu is for the week of June 25-July 2. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, June 25: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli florets, dinner roll with margarine, cookie and low-fat milk
Friday, June 26: Pizza casserole, green beans, breadstick, peach halves, chocolate pudding and low-fat milk
Monday, June 29: Chef’s choice, vegetable, fruit, bread, dessert and low-fat milk
Tuesday, June 30: Beef stew, lettuce salad with dressing, corn bread muffin, fruited gelatin and low-fat milk
Wednesday, July 1: Chicken wild rice casserole, winter-blend vegetables, pear halves, bread with margarine, cookie and low-fat milk