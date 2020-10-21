Senior activities
Senior Center programming is suspended at this time. For more information, call 320-234-5656.
Senior dining
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., and Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson, are serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. There is no congregate dining until further notice. Clients are encouraged to order frozen meals through Lutheran Social Service. If you need this service, call 800-488-4146. To reach Evergreen, call 320-587-6029 or Park Towers at 320-587-2559.
The following menu is for the week of Oct. 22-28. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, Oct. 22: Pot roast, mashed potatoes with gravy, green and wax beans, breadstick, pudding and low-fat milk
Friday, Oct. 23: Honey mustard chicken, Normandy-blend vegetables, whole wheat breadstick with margarine, mandarin oranges, chocolate peanut butter bar and low-fat milk
Monday, Oct. 26: Sloppy joe filling on a whole wheat bun, potato salad, baked beans, pineapple chunks and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Oct. 27: Ginger citrus chicken, brown rice, Oriental vegetable, pear halves, fruit crisp and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Oct. 28: Lasagna, creamy cukes, bread with margarine, mandarin oranges, gelatin and low-fat milk