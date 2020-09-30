Senior activities
Senior Center programming is suspended at this time. For more information, call 320-234-5656.
Senior dining
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., and Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson, are serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. There is no congregate dining until further notice. Clients are encouraged to order frozen meals through Lutheran Social Service. If you need this service, call 800-488-4146. To reach Evergreen, call 320-587-6029 or Park Towers at 320-587-2559.
The following menu is for the week of Oct. 1-7. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, Oct. 1: Glazed turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli florets, bread dressing, chocolate chip cookie and low-fat milk
Friday, Oct. 2: Baked pork chop, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, whole wheat breadstick with margarine, mandarin oranges and low-fat milk
Monday, Oct. 5: Crispy baked chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, breadstick with margarine, peach halves, cookie and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Beef taco salad with cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, kidney beans, corn chips and sour cream, whole wheat bread with margarine, pear gelatin and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Oct. 7: Liver or pepper steak, boiled new potatoes, glazed baby carrots, whole wheat bread with margarine, fruit cocktail and low-fat milk