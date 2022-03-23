SENIOR ACTIVITIES
For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. The following activities are available March 24-30:
Thursday, March 24: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 12:30 p.m. sheepshead; 1 p.m. 500
Friday, March 25: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. bingo, 500 and Hutch Bowl
Monday, March 28: 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 10 a.m. Senior Advisory Board meeting; 1 p.m. pinochle and sock knitting
Tuesday, March 29: 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD and sheepshead; 1 p.m. pinochle and bingo
Wednesday, March 30: 9:15 a.m. SAIL and Texas hold’em; 10:30 Book Club B; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; noon bridge; 1 p.m. ping-pong
SENIOR DINING
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., Hutchinson, is open for congregate dining. Congregate dining sites are opening in phases, so Park Towers remains closed at this time. It will continue serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$8.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of March 24-30. Meals are subject to change:
Thursday, March 24: Roast turkey with mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, sage dressing and low-fat milk
Friday, March 25: Fish on a bun, baked beans, spiced pears, dessert and low-fat milk
Monday, March 28: Orange chicken, brown rice, Oriental vegetables, mandarin oranges, cookie and low-fat milk
Tuesday, March 29: Goulash, peas, tropical fruit, garlic bread stick and low-fat milk
Wednesday, March 30: Chicken-fried steak with mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk