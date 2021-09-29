SENIOR ACTIVITIES
For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5252. The following activities are available Sept. 30 through Oct 6:
Thursday, Sept. 30: 9 a.m. foot clinic; 9:15 a.m. Pilates, rook; 12:30 p.m. sheepshead; 1 p.m. 500 and hand & foot
Friday, Oct. 1: 9 a.m. no yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting, 1 p.m. bingo, 500 and Hutch Bowl
Monday, Oct. 4: 9:15 a.m. SAIL, 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, Oct. 5: 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD, sheepshead; 1 p.m. pinochle and bingo
Wednesday, Oct. 6: 9:15 a.m. SAIL, Texas hold’em; 10:30 a.m. Book Club B; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; noon bridge; 1 p.m. ping-pong
SENIOR DINING
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., Hutchinson, is open for congregate dining. Congregate dining sites are opening in phases, so Park Towers remains closed at this time. It will continue serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$7.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of Sept. 30 through Oct. 6. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, Sept. 30: Spaghetti, lettuce salad with dressing, fruit, dessert and low-fat milk
Friday, Oct. 1: Turkey with gravy and mashed potatoes, roasted beets, dinner roll with margarine, cake with frosting and low-fat milk
Monday, Oct. 4: Chicken patty on bun, homestyle macaroni and cheese, green beans, applesauce and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Oct. 5: Beef goulash, peas, tropical fruit, garlic breadstick and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Oct. 6: Barbecued meatballs, au gratin potatoes, beets, bar and low-fat milk