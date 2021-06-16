Senior activities
Masks are no longer required in city buildings for fully vaccinated people. All people who have not been vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering. For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5252. The following activities are available June 17-23:
Thursday, June 17: 12:30 p.m. sheephead, 1 p.m. 500 and hand & foot
Friday, June 18: 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting, 1 p.m. bingo, 500 and Hutch Bowl
Monday, June 21: No SAIL programming today; 10 a.m. tour registration; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, June 22: 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD and sheephead; 1 p.m. pinochle and bingo
Wednesday, June 23: 9:15 a.m. Texas hold’em; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. ping-pong and kayaking at Lake Erie
Senior dining
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., Hutchinson, is open for congregate dining. Note, congregate dining sites are opening in phases, so Park Towers remains closed at this time. It will continue serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$7.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of June 17-23. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, June 17: Spaghetti, lettuce salad with dressing, fruit, dessert and low-fat milk
Friday, June 18: Baked fish with brown rice, Oriental-blend vegetables, peaches and low-fat milk
Monday, June 21: Chicken and noodle casserole, mixed vegetables, peaches, cookie and low-fat milk
Tuesday, June 22: Vegetable soup with crackers, meat sandwich, tomato and cucumber salad, brownie and low-fat milk
Wednesday, June 23: Chicken a la king over biscuit, carrots, pears and low-fat milk