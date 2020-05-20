Senior activities
Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, all Senior Programming is suspended. For more information, call 320-234-5656.
Senior dining
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., and Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson, are serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. There is no congregate dining until further notice. Clients are encouraged to order frozen meals through Lutheran Social Service. If you need this service, call 800-488-4146. To reach Evergreen, call 320-587-6029, or call Park Towers at 320-587-2559.
The following menu is for the week of May 21-27. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, May 21: Roast turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli florets, dinner roll with margarine, cookie and low-fat milk
Friday, May 22: Hamburger on bun, potato salad, baked beans, ice cream and low-fat milk
Monday, May 25: Senior dining is closed in observance of Memorial Day
Tuesday, May 26: Liver or pepper steak, buttered boiled potatoes, baby carrots, whole wheat breadstick, brownie and low-fat milk
Wednesday, May 27: Chicken wild rice casserole, winter-blend vegetables, bread with margarine, pear halves, poke cake and low-fat milk