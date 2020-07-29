Senior activities
Senior Center programming is suspended at this time. For more information, call 320-234-5656.
Senior dining
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., and Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson, are serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. There is no congregate dining until further notice. Clients are encouraged to order frozen meals through Lutheran Social Service. If you need this service, call 800-488-4146. To reach Evergreen, call 320-587-6029 or Park Towers at 320-587-2559.
The following menu is for the week of July 30-Aug. 5. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, July 30: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli florets, dinner roll with margarine, cookie and low-fat milk
Friday, July 31: Chef’s salad with turkey, ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumber and dressing, blueberry muffin and low-fat milk
Monday, Aug. 3: Chicken wild rice casserole, winter-blend vegetables, breadstick, peach halves, brownie and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Taco salad with lettuce, taco meat, cheese, salsa, tomatoes, sour cream and corn chips, fruited gelatin and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Liver or pepper steak, buttered boiled potatoes, baby carrots, bread with margarine, poke cake and low-fat milk