SENIOR ACTIVITIES
For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. The following activities are available March 24-30:
Thursday, March 31: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 12:30 p.m. sheepshead; 1 p.m. 500
Friday, April 1: No yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. bingo, 500 and Hutch Bowl
Monday, April 4: 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, April 5: 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD and sheepshead; 1 p.m. pinochle and bingo
Wednesday, April 6: 9:15 a.m. SAIL and Texas hold’em; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. ping-pong
SENIOR DINING
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., Hutchinson, is open for congregate dining. Congregate dining sites are opening in phases, so Park Towers remains closed at this time. It will continue serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$8.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of March 31-April 6. Meals are subject to change:
Thursday, March 31: Chicken-fried steak with mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Friday, April 1: Fish on a bun with tartar sauce, cheesy hash browns, baked beans, dessert and low-fat milk
Monday, April 4: Chef’s choice entree, vegetables, fruit, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Tuesday, April 5: Ham with raisin sauce, au gratin potatoes, peas, dinner roll with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Wednesday, April 6: Roast beef with mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk