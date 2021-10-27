SENIOR ACTIVITIES
For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. The following activities are available Oct. 28-Nov. 3
Thursday, Oct. 28: 9 a.m. foot clinic; 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 12:30 p.m. sheepshead; 1 p.m. 500
Friday, Oct. 29: 9 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. bingo, 500 and Hutch Bowl
Monday, Nov. 1: 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, Nov. 2: 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD, sheepshead; 1 p.m. pinochle and bingo
Wednesday, Nov. 3: 9:15 a.m. SAIL, Texas hold’em; noon bridge; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. ping-pong
SENIOR DINING
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., Hutchinson, is open for congregate dining. Congregate dining sites are opening in phases, so Park Towers remains closed at this time. It will continue serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$7.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of Oct. 28-Nov. 3. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, Oct. 28: Pork loin, candied yams, broccoli florets, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Friday, Oct. 29: Meatloaf, butternut squash, stewed tomatoes, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Monday, Nov. 1: Tator tot casserole, french-cut green beans, dinner roll with margarine, warm peaches and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Nov. 2: Homemade chicken-vegetable soup, meat sandwich, pineapple, cookie and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Nov. 3: Barbecued pork on a bun, coleslaw, fruit salad, gelatin with whipped topping and low-fat milk