SENIOR ACTIVITIES
For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. The following activities are available May 19-25:
Thursday, May 19: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 12:30 p.m. sheepshead; 1 p.m. 500 and hand & foot
Friday, May 20: 9:15 yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. bingo, 500 and Hutch Bowl
Monday, May 23: 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 10 a.m. Senior Advisory Board meeting; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, May 24: 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD and sheepshead; 1 p.m. pinochle and bingo
Wednesday, May 25: 9:15 a.m. SAIL and Texas hold’em; 10:30 a.m. Book Club B; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; noon bridge; 1 p.m. ping-pong
SENIOR DINING
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., Hutchinson, is open for congregate dining. Congregate dining sites are opening in phases, so Park Towers remains closed at this time. It will continue serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$8.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of May 19-25. Meals are subject to change:
Thursday, May 19: Chicken salad on croissant, coleslaw, tropical fruit, dessert and low-fat milk
Friday, May 20: Meatless chili with beans, romaine salad with dressing, corn bread with margarine, pears, dessert and low-fat milk
Monday, May 23: Chicken chow mein over brown rice with Oriental vegetables, mandarin oranges, dessert and low-fat milk
Tuesday, May 24: Swedish meatballs, scalloped potatoes, carrots, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Wednesday, May 25: Creamy chicken, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, bread with margarine, warm fruit crisp and low-fat milk