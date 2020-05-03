Senior activities
Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, all Senior Programming is suspended. For more information, call 320-234-5656.
Senior dining
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., and Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson, are serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. There is no congregate dining until further notice. Clients are encouraged to order frozen meals through Lutheran Social Service. If you need this service, call 800-488-4146. To reach Evergreen, call 320-587-6029, or call Park Towers at 320-587-2559.
The following menu is for the week of May 4. Meals are subject to change.
Monday, May 4: Egg bake with sausage, cheesy hash browns, green peas, coffeecake and low-fat milk
Tuesday, May 5: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with taco salad, corn chips, pineapple, churro and low-fat milk
Wednesday, May 6: Chicken and noodles, candied carrots, dinner roll, fruit choice, sherbet and low-fat milk
Thursday, May 7: Rigatoni with beef, lettuce salad, garlic breadstick, pineapple chunks, pudding and low-fat milk
Friday, May 8: Meatloaf, baked potato with sour cream, stewed tomatoes, tropical fruit salad, bar and low-fat milk