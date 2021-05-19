55+ Living
Senior activities
Senior Center programming has reopened and is offering a limited number of activities. For more information, call 320-234-5656.
Thursday, May 20: 12:30 p.m. sheephead, 1 p.m. 500
Friday, May 21: 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting, 1 p.m. bingo and Hutch Bowl
Monday, May 24: No SAIL programming; 10 a.m. Senior Advisory Board meeting; 1 p.m. pinochle and needlework workshop; 4:30 p.m. kayaking
Tuesday, May 25: 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD and sheephead; noon sheephead lessons; 1 p.m. pinochle
Wednesday, May 26: 9:15 a.m. Texas hold’em; 10:30 a.m. Book Club B; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. ping-pong and monthly movie
Senior dining
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., and Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson, are serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. There is no congregate dining until further notice. Clients are encouraged to order frozen meals through Lutheran Social Service. If you need this service, call 800-488-4146. To reach Evergreen, call 320-587-6029 or Park Towers at 320-587-2559.
The following menu is for the week of May 20-26. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, May 20: Tator tot casserole, green beans, bread with margarine, peaches and low-fat milk
Friday, May 21: Turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, squash, dinner roll with margarine, cake with frosting and low-fat milk
Monday, May 24: Goulash, broccoli, tropical fruit, bread with margarine and low-fat milk
Tuesday, May 25: Baked chicken, au gratin potatoes, peas, dinner roll with margarine, bar and low-fat milk
Wednesday, May 26: Chef salad with dressing, crackers, creamy fruit salad, cake with frosting and low-fat milk