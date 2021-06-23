Senior activities
Masks are no longer required in city buildings for fully vaccinated people. All people who have not been vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering. For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5252. The following activities are available June 24-30
Thursday, June 24: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 12:30 p.m. sheephead, 1 p.m. 500 and hand & foot
Friday, June 25: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting, 1 p.m. bingo, 500 and Hutch Bowl
Monday, June 28: No SAIL programming today; 10 a.m. Senior Advisory Board meeting; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, June 29: 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD and sheephead; 1 p.m. pinochle and bingo
Wednesday, June 30: 9:15 a.m. Texas hold’em; 10:30 a.m. Book Club B; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. ping-pong
Senior dining
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., Hutchinson, is open for congregate dining. Note, congregate dining sites are opening in phases, so Park Towers remains closed at this time. It will continue serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$7.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of June 24-30. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, June 24: Tator tot casserole, green beans, bread with margarine, peaches and low-fat milk
Friday, June 25: Turkey and mashed potatoes with gravy, squash, dinner roll with margarine, cake with frosting and low-fat milk
Monday, June 28: Baked chicken, au gratin potatoes, peas, dinner roll with margarine, bar and low-fat milk
Tuesday, June 29: Goulash, broccoli, tropical fruit, bread with margarine and low-fat milk
Wednesday, June 30: Chicken a la king over biscuit, carrots, pears and low-fat milk