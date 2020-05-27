Senior activities
Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, all Senior Programming is suspended. For more information, call 320-234-5656.
Senior dining
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., and Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson, are serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. There is no congregate dining until further notice. Clients are encouraged to order frozen meals through Lutheran Social Service. If you need this service, call 800-488-4146. To reach Evergreen, call 320-587-6029, or call Park Towers at 320-587-2559.
The following menu is for May 28-June 3. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, May 28: Chef’s choice, vegetable, fruit, bread, dessert and low-fat milk
Friday, May 29: Beef stew, lettuce salad, corn bread muffin, fruited gelatin and low-fat milk
Monday, June 1: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, lettuce salad, sliced peaches, cookie and low-fat milk
Tuesday, June 2: Pork loin, mashed potatoes and gravy, green peas, tropical fruit salad, bar and low-fat milk
Wednesday, June 3: Tomato basil soup, egg salad on a bun, crackers and margarine, fruit salad, fruit crisp and low-fat milk