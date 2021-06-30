Senior activities
Masks are no longer required in city buildings for fully vaccinated people. All people who have not been vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering. For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5252. The following activities are available July 1-7:
Thursday, July 1: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 12:30 p.m. sheephead, 1 p.m. 500 and hand & foot
Friday, July 2: 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting, 1 p.m. bingo, 500 and Hutch Bowl
Monday, July 5: Senior Programming is closed in observance of the Fourth of July
Tuesday, July 6: 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD and sheephead; 1 p.m. pinochle and bingo
Wednesday, July 7: 9:15 a.m. Texas hold'em; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. ping-pong
Senior dining
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., Hutchinson, is open for congregate dining. Note, congregate dining sites are opening in phases, so Park Towers remains closed at this time. It will continue serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$7.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of July 1-7. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, July 1: Ham, scalloped potatoes, peas, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Friday, July 2: Hot dog on bun with ketchup and mustard, potato salad, fresh fruit, dessert and low-fat milk
Monday, July 5: Senior Dining is closed in observance of the Fourth of July
Tuesday, July 6: Ham pasta salad, creamy cucumbers, fresh fruit, bar and low-fat milk
Wednesday, July 7: Roast beef with mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable medley, bread with margarine, bar and low-fat milk