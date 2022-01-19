SENIOR ACTIVITIES
For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. The following activities are available Jan. 20-26:
Thursday, Jan. 20: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 12:30 p.m. sheepshead; 1 p.m. 500
Friday, Jan. 21: yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. bingo, 500 and Hutch Bowl
Monday, Jan. 24: 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 1 p.m. pinochle and 4 p.m. Senior Advisory Board meeting
Tuesday, Jan. 25: 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD and sheepshead; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo and foot clinic
Wednesday, Jan. 26: 9 a.m. foot clinic; 9:15 a.m. SAIL and Texas hold’em; 10:30 a.m. Book Club B; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; noon bridge; 1 p.m. ping-pong
SENIOR DINING
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., Hutchinson, is open for congregate dining. Congregate dining sites are opening in phases, so Park Towers remains closed at this time. It will continue serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$7.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of Jan. 20-26. Meals are subject to change:
Thursday, Jan. 20: Chicken fried steak with mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Friday, Jan. 21: Meatloaf, butternut squash, baked potato, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Monday, Jan. 24: Chef’s choice entree, vegetable, fruit, bread, dessert and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Jan. 25: Ham with raisin sauce, au gratin potatoes, peas, dinner roll with margarine, oranges and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Jan. 26: Roast beef with mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk