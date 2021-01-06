Senior activities
Senior Center programming is suspended at this time. For more information, call 320-234-5656.
Senior dining
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., and Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson, are serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. There is no congregate dining until further notice. Clients are encouraged to order frozen meals through Lutheran Social Service. If you need this service, call 800-488-4146. To reach Evergreen, call 320-587-6029 or Park Towers at 320-587-2559.
The following menu is for the week of Jan. 7-12. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, Jan. 7: Chef’s choice, vegetable, fruit, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Friday, Jan. 8: Beef chili with beans, creamy coleslaw, corn muffin with margarine, orange, cookie and low-fat milk
Monday, Jan. 11: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas, bread with margarine, fruit cobbler and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Jan. 12: Spaghetti, green and wax beans, garlic bread, fruit cocktail, cookie and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Jan. 13: Pork loin, candy yams, broccoli, bread with margarine, bar and low-fat milk