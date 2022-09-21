SENIOR ACTIVITIES
For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. The following activities are available Sept. 22-28
SENIOR ACTIVITIES
The following activities are available Sept. 22-28
Thursday, Sept. 22: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 12:30 p.m. sheepshead; 1 p.m. 500
Friday, Sept. 23: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. bingo, 500 and Hutch Bowl
Monday, Sept. 26: 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 10 a.m. Senior Advisory Board meeting and 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, Sept. 27: 9 a.m. foot clinic; 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD and sheepshead; 1 p.m. pinochle and bingo
Wednesday, Sept. 28: 9 a.m. foot clinic; 9:15 a.m. SAIL and Texas hold’em; 10:30 a.m. Book Club B; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; noon bridge; 1 p.m. ping-pong
SENIOR DINING
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., Hutchinson, is open for congregate dining. Congregate dining sites are opening in phases, so Park Towers remains closed at this time. It will continue serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$8.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of Sept.22-28. Meals are subject to change:
Thursday, Sept. 22: Meatloaf, au gratin potatoes, Italian-blend vegetables, dessert and low-fat milk
Friday, Sept. 23: Turkey and cheese sandwich, lettuce salad with dressing, peaches, dessert and low-fat milk
Monday, Sept. 26: Salisbury steak with mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dinner roll with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Sept. 27: Chicken salad on croissant, cucumber and tomato salad, tropical fruit, dessert and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Sept. 28: Senior dining is closed today.
