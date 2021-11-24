SENIOR ACTIVITIES
For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. The following activities are available Nov. 25-Dec. 1
Thursday, Nov. 25: Senior Programming is closed in observance of Thanksgiving
Friday, Nov. 26: Senior Programming is closed in observance of Thanksgiving
Monday, Nov. 29: 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, Nov. 30: 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD, sheepshead; 1 p.m. pinochle and bingo
Wednesday, Dec. 1: 9:15 a.m. SAIL, Texas hold’em; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; noon bridge; 1 p.m. ping-pong
SENIOR DINING
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., Hutchinson, is open for congregate dining. Congregate dining sites are opening in phases, so Park Towers remains closed at this time. It will continue serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$7.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of Nov. 25-Dec. 1. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, Nov. 25: Senior Dining is closed in observance of Thanksgiving
Friday, Nov. 26: Beef chili with beans, romaine salad with dressing, corn muffin with margarine, blushing pears and low-fat milk
Monday, Nov. 29: Chicken stir fry over brown rice, Oriental vegetables, mandarin oranges and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Nov. 30: Spaghetti with meat sauce, lettuce salad with dressing, Texas toast, pineapple, cookie and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Dec. 1: Creamy turkey over mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, bread with margarine, warm fruit crisp and low-fat milk