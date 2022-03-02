SENIOR ACTIVITIES
For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. The following activities are available March 3-9:
Thursday, March 3: Senior Programming is closed.
Friday, March 4: Senior Programming is closed.
Monday, March 7: Senior Programming is expected to re-open today for activities. Call to confirm at 320-234-5656. Scheduled activities are: 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 1 p.m. pinochle and sock knitting
Tuesday, March 8: 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD and sheepshead; 1 p.m. pinochle and bingo
Wednesday, March 9: 9:15 a.m. SAIL and Texas hold’em; 10:30 a.m. Book Club A; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; noon bridge; 1 p.m. ping-pong
SENIOR DINING
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., Hutchinson, is open for congregate dining. Congregate dining sites are opening in phases, so Park Towers remains closed at this time. It will continue serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$8.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of March 3-9. Meals are subject to change:
Thursday, March 3: Sausage egg bake, broccoli, cinnamon apple sauce, homemade muffin/coffee cake and low-fat milk
Friday, March 4: Cheese lasagna, mixed vegetables, breadstick, dessert and low-fat milk
Monday, March 7: Pepper steak or liver, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, dinner roll with margarine, gelatin with whipped topping and low-fat milk
Tuesday, March 8: Baked chicken, baked potato with sour cream, Italian-blend vegetables, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Wednesday, March 9: Lasagna, mixed vegetables, peaches, breadstick, desert and low-fat milk