SENIOR ACTIVITIES
For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. The following activities are available Feb. 3-9:
Thursday, Feb. 3: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 12:30 p.m. sheepshead; 1 p.m. 500
Friday, Feb. 4: no yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. bingo, 500 and Hutch Bowl
Monday, Feb. 7: 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 10 a.m. tour registration; 1 p.m. pinochle and sock knitting
Tuesday, Feb. 8: 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD and sheepshead; 1 p.m. pinochle and bingo
Wednesday, Feb. 9: 9:15 a.m. SAIL and Texas hold’em; 10:30 a.m. Book Club A; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; noon bridge; 1 p.m. ping-pong
SENIOR DINING
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., Hutchinson, is open for congregate dining. Congregate dining sites are opening in phases, so Park Towers remains closed at this time. It will continue serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$8.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of Feb. 3-9. Meals are subject to change:
Thursday, Feb. 3: Pork loin, yams, broccoli, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Friday, Feb. 4: Beef chili with beans, romaine salad with dressing, cornbread with margarine, blushing pears, cookie and low-fat milk
Monday, Feb. 7: Chicken chow mein over brown rice with Oriental vegetables, mandarin oranges, pudding with whipped topping and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Feb. 8: Spaghetti with meat sauce, romaine lettuce with dressing, pineapple, Texas toast, cookie and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Feb. 9: Creamy chicken, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, bread with margarine, warm fruit crisp and low-fat milk