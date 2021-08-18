SENIOR ACTIVITIES
Masks are no longer required in city buildings for fully vaccinated people. All people who have not been vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering. For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5252. The following activities are available Aug. 19-25:
Thursday, Aug. 19: 9:15 a.m. Pilates, sheepshead; 1 p.m. 500 and hand & foot
Friday, Aug. 20: 9 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting, 1 p.m. bingo, 500 and Hutch Bowl
Monday, Aug. 23: 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 10 a.m. Senior Advisory Board meeting; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, Aug. 24: 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD and sheepshead; 12:30 p.m. foot clinic; 1 p.m. pinochle and bingo
Wednesday, Aug. 25: 9 a.m. foot clinic; 9:15 a.m. SAIL and Texas hold’em; 10:30 a.m. Book Club B; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; noon bridge; 1 p.m. ping-pong
SENIOR DINING
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., Hutchinson, is open for congregate dining. Congregate dining sites are opening in phases, so Park Towers remains closed at this time. It will continue serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$7.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of Aug. 19-25. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, Aug. 19: Barbecue pork on a bun, coleslaw, fresh fruit, gelatin with whipped topping and low-fat milk
Friday, Aug. 20: Baked fish, rice pilaf, Oriental-blend vegetables, peaches and low-fat milk
Monday, Aug. 23: Swedish meatballs with mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, bread with margarine, gelatin with whipped topping and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Aug. 24: Taco salad with salsa, sour cream and corn chips, fresh fruit, dessert and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Aug. 25: Pork loin, candied yams, broccoli, bread with margarine, bar and low-fat milk