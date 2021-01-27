Senior activities
Senior Center programming is suspended at this time. For more information, call 320-234-5656.
Senior dining
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., and Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson, are serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. There is no congregate dining until further notice. Clients are encouraged to order frozen meals through Lutheran Social Service. If you need this service, call 800-488-4146. To reach Evergreen, call 320-587-6029 or Park Towers at 320-587-2559.
The following menu is for the week of Jan. 28-Feb. 3. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, Jan. 28: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, carrots, bread with margarine, gelatin with whipped topping and low-fat milk
Friday, Jan. 29: Chicken enchilada with brown rice, lettuce, tomato and sour cream, pineapple and low-fat milk
Monday, Feb. 1: Chicken fried steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, bread with margarine, bar and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Feb. 2: Baked chicken, au gratin potatoes, peas, dinner roll with margarine, bar and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Feb. 3: Sloppy joe on bun, cheesy hash browns, baked beans, cookie and low-fat milk