Senior activities
Senior Center programming is suspended at this time. For more information, call 320-234-5656.
Senior dining
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., and Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson, are serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. There is no congregate dining until further notice. Clients are encouraged to order frozen meals through Lutheran Social Service. If you need this service, call 800-488-4146. To reach Evergreen, call 320-587-6029 or Park Towers at 320-587-2559.
The following menu is for the week of Aug. 13-19. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, Aug. 13: Baked fish, potato wedges, buttered beets, dinner roll with margarine, sherbet and low-fat milk
Friday, Aug. 14: Barbecue chicken sandwich, cream cucumber salad, fresh fruit, bun with margarine, bar and low-fat milk
Monday, Aug. 17: Egg bake with ham, cheesy hash browns, green peas, coffeecake, gelatin and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Chicken salad sandwich, marinated vegetable salad, fresh fruit, bun with margarine, blondie and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Chicken and rice, candied carrots, fruit choice, dinner roll, sherbet and low-fat milk