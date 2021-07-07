Senior activities
Masks are no longer required in city buildings for fully vaccinated people. All people who have not been vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering. For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5252. The following activities are available July 8-14:
Thursday, July 8: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 12:30 p.m. sheephead, 1 p.m. 500 and hand & foot
Friday, July 9: 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting, 1 p.m. bingo, 500 and Hutch Bowl
Monday, July 12: 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 10 a.m. tour registration; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, July 13: 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD and sheephead; 1 p.m. pinochle and bingo
Wednesday, July 14: 9:15 a.m. Texas hold’em; 10:30 a.m. Book Club A; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 12:30 p.m. bridge; 1 p.m. ping-pong; 4:30 p.m. kayaking on Lake Allie
Senior dining
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., Hutchinson, is open for congregate dining. Note, congregate dining sites are opening in phases, so Park Towers remains closed at this time. It will continue serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$7.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of July 8-14. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, July 8: Sub sandwich, peas and cheese salad, fruit, cookie and low-fat milk
Friday, July 9: Chicken Alfredo, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges, sugar cookie and low-fat milk
Monday, July 12: Salisbury steak with gravy and mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll with margarine, cake with frosting and low-fat milk
Tuesday, July 13: Chef’s choice, vegetable, fruit, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Wednesday, July 14: Tuna pasta salad, tomato wedges, orange, dessert and low-fat milk