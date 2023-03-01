Amidst news that 3M is laying off workers, positions in Hutchinson have ended up on the chopping block. But other local manufacturers are still looking for help.
A 3M spokesperson confirmed this past week that 94 positions have been eliminated at 3M Hutchinson, “as part of the 2,500 manufacturing job reductions announced last month.” News of the company’s layoffs began circulating this past month when the manufacturer of consumer goods, health care products and industrial products posted its fourth-quarter and full 2022 results on Jan. 24.
“We posted organic growth of 0.4% — versus our expectation of 1 to 3% — adjusted margins of 19.1 percent, and adjusted earnings of $2.28 per share,” said 3M chairman and CEO Mike Roman said in a news release. “The slower-than-expected growth was due to rapid declines in consumer-facing markets — a dynamic that accelerated in December — along with significant slowing in China due to COVID-related disruptions.”
In the same release, Roman said macroeconomic challenges are expected to persist in 2023. In its full-year highlights, 3M reported 2022 sales of $34.2 billion, down 3% year-on-year. Fourth quarter earnings were reported at $541 million.
Meanwhile, the Hutchinson Economic Development Authority has completed its annual employment survey. EDA Director Mile Seppelt often reports to the Hutchinson City Council numerous open manufacturing positions, and a need for local, skilled labor. The survey this year contacted 32 companies that are manufacturers, or closely related to the field. Among those companies, 90 open positions were identified. In comparison, 166 open positions were reported the same time last year.
“The positions became unnecessary as business slowed down a little bit — that would be the more likely read on that,” Seppelt said. “The need shrunk down a little bit.”
Some larger employers have placed a “hold” on new hiring, Seppelt said. But 16 of the 32 companies are still hiring.
This past year, 3M employed 1,600 at the Hutchinson plant, which measures 1,465,000 square feet. The company first came to Hutchinson in 1947 when community leaders convinced it to purchase a hemp plant no longer needed by the United States government following World War II.