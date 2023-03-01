3M Plant 2022

An aerial view of 3M taken in July 2022.

 Photo courtesy of 3M

Amidst news that 3M is laying off workers, positions in Hutchinson have ended up on the chopping block. But other local manufacturers are still looking for help.

A 3M spokesperson confirmed this past week that 94 positions have been eliminated at 3M Hutchinson, “as part of the 2,500 manufacturing job reductions announced last month.” News of the company’s layoffs began circulating this past month when the manufacturer of consumer goods, health care products and industrial products posted its fourth-quarter and full 2022 results on Jan. 24.

