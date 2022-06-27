For Madeline Walling, it paid off to hunt for the Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival medallion.
She was searching for the medallion when she found two of the seven bike certificates that were hidden. She shared one certificate with her brother, Winston, and kept the other one for herself. Each certificate was entered in a drawing to win a free bike courtesy of the Hutchinson American Legion. Madeline won, so on Friday, she and her family went to Dunham's Sports where she picked out a bike and accessories.
"The Hutchinson American Legion is happy and proud to be able to participate in such a fun and awesome hometown event," said Legion Commander Diane Jaskowski.
— Kay Johnson