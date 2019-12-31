JANUARY
- Alycia Gruenhagen and Karl Holmberg announced plans to open Greener Pastures, a natural foods co-op, in downtown Hutchinson in the former building of Elena's Bakery
- Hutchinson Health announced plans for a new $21 million, 18,000-square-foot expansion. The proposed inpatient care addition will consist of 18 to 22 new rooms, two family rooms and support services spread over the addition on the west side of the building.
- New Century Academy students are state winners in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest, earning the school a $20,000 technology package.
FEBRUARY
- After giving birth to their stillborn daughter, Eleanor, less than a month before her due date, Hutchinson parents Megan Bah and Jarin Karjala found a way to honor her short life. The couple donated thousands of ounces of breast milk to a pair of Twins living in St. Paul.
- Shopkos in Hutchinson, Glencoe and Cokato were all marked for closure in the bankrupt Wisconsin-based retail chain's latest announcement February.
- Hutchinson students had four unplanned days off in two weeks thanks to winter temperatures that plummeted below zero and brought with them plenty of snow. It was the first time local schools implemented e-learning days, which allow teachers to provide lessons to students through a digital medium. E-learning days were approved by state lawmakers for the 2018-19 school year.
- The city of Hutchinson picked its new chief of police after a three-month selection process. Lt. Tom Gifferson was chosen to replace Police Chief Dan Hatten when the latter retired in May after 15 years leading the department.
MARCH
- James Lyons was named president of Hutchinson Health. He took over for Dr. Steve Mulder, who retired after more than 24 years with the organization.
- The McLeod County Historical Society and Museum hosted a groundbreaking party for its new 4,400-square-foot addition on March 29 and paired it with a surprise 90th birthday party for Vern Steffel of St. Louis Park. The Vern and Alyce Steffel Wing will include machine shop tools and equipment Vern built as well as his collection of Whoopee John memorabilia.
APRIL
- McLeod County Administrator Cindy Ford announced her plans to retire after decades with the county. Her work with the county began in 1995 after she was first elected to the auditor-treasurer position in 1994. She served in that capacity, re-elected every four years, until she became county administrator in November 2017.
- Our Savior's Lutheran School, which served students in kindergarten through fifth grade for nearly 60 years, announced it's plan to close at the end of the 2018-19 school year.
- Muddy Cow, a family-friendly sports-oriented restaurant and bar, announced its plans to fill the former Landy Lodge building on Third Avenue in downtown Hutchinson. Patrick Conroy, who opened a Muddy Cow in Litchfield in 2018, led the venture. He owns 16 restaurants in the state.
MAY
- During a state convention awards ceremony at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities campus, FFA student Emma Friauf of Hutchinson was named the overall winner in the state for her supervised agricultural experience program. In addition to her school activities, Friauf takes part in a hands-on experience to develop skills in an agricultural career area of her interest. For the past couple of years, she has worked on a dairy farm south of Hutchinson.
- The Special Olympics Minnesota Area 6 track and field competition was in Hutchinson May 11. It was the first regional Special Olympics event to be hosted in the city. Roughly 133 competitors were invited, including 11 Hutchinson Tigers and five from Meghan's Place in Hutchinson.
- Melt, flood and storm damage added up around McLeod County. The county sought federal aid of $140,000 to help with $356,234 in damages to roads, ditches, culverts and more. Hutchinson added $200,000 to the street budget to keep up with the unusually high demand for road repairs.
JUNE
- The Little Crow Archery Park at Oddfellows Park received an overhaul in June just in time for Water Carnival. Hay targets were replaced by square wooden structures with pitched roofs that hold modern targets. The former targets didn't hold up as well against Minnesota weather.
- Joe Keilen was named Mr. Hutchinson and Maxine Engwall was named Hutchinson Woman of the Year for 2019. Mr. Hutchinson served as a volunteer with Ducks Unlimited, Gopher Campfire Conservation Club and the Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival. For the past 65 years, Max has been an ambassador of smiles and an inspiration for the Hutchinson community.
- Sofie Fennell was selected as Minnesota’s new senior senator — sort of. The 17-year-old Hutchinson senior was one of two Minnesota Girls State participants selected for Girls Nation. She and 99 other girls from around the country were selected to convene at the U.S. Capitol.
JULY
- Todd Grina had served 14 years as Hutchinson Middle School principal, and had been with the district since 1988 when he retired this summer. He was selected as the 1994-95 Class A state hockey coach of the year. In 1998, he was Assistant Principal of the Year for Southwest Minnesota schools. He was also the Southwest Principal of the Year in 2010 and 2017. But he’s most proud of an engraved marking naming Hutchinson Middle School as a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence.
- Doug Rathke of Hutchinson was one of two people who represented the United States in blade shearing at the World Sheep Shearing Competition, July 4-7, in Le Dorat, France. The USA Blade Team placed 10th overall in the world. Individually, Rathke placed 19th in the world.
- Three tornados tore through McLeod County July 28, uprooting trees and severely damaging four properties along the way. Among those hit worse were John and Cheryl Schultz of Silver Lake, and Jeremy Hegle of Silver Lake. Fortunately there were no injuries from the storm.
- Erin Westlund was voted Hutchinson High School Homecoming Queen in 2015, in 2018 she was selected as Miss Hutchinson and Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival Miss Congeniality, and this past summer she was named as one of two 2020 Aquatennial princesses. She is one of seven Hutchinson women to be named Aquatennial royalty in the past.
- After two years of vacancy, the Hutchinson Mall found a new tenant to fill the former J.C. Penney building. Marshalls, an off-price department store selling home fashions and apparel, signed a lease with Lexington Realty International, the New Jersey-based company that purchased the mall property in 2013.
AUGUST
- Farming is tough work, so when a farm stays in the same family for generations, that's an impressive feat. The McLeod County Fair celebrated Leon Pesina's 165-acre rural Glencoe farm, which has been in his family for 150 years, since 1869.
- Minnesota author Lorna Landvik visited the McLeod County Fair Aug. 17 to talk about her new book, "Chronicles of a Radical Hag (with Recipes)." While many know her as an author, Landvik continues to perform an improvisational show at the Bryant Lake Bowl in Minneapolis.
- After years of marching on streets and in parades, the Hutchinson High School Marching Tigers decided to take their routine to the field for a greater challenge. The team kicked off its inaugural season of competitive field marching with its program, "Dante."
SEPTEMBER
- After short deliberation the McLeod County Board unanimously selected Sheila Murphy as the new county administrator. Murphy started with the county as deputy administrator in September 2017 and had been acting as interim director following Cindy Ford’s retirement in May.
- Col. James Garlough, Minnesota Wing Civil Air Patrol commander, addressed the Hutchinson City Council to discuss a proposal to build a statewide training facility at Hutchinson Municipal Airport. The plan calls for a barracks, dining facility and classrooms for cadets, and if completed could host more than 100 cadets during training.
- The McLeod County Board approved a half-cent sales tax on nonessential items to help transportation expenses. The tax will cost consumers 50 cents on a $100 purchase and replaces a wheelage tax that was repealed in August. The new sales tax is predicted to raise about $1.9 million annually and will be used to help tackle projects on the county’s approximately 150 miles of substandard paved roads.
- After a decade of business, the Hutchinson Best Buy announced it was closing. The store originally opened in 2009. It was included on a list of numerous Best Buy stores to close in the United States in 2012 but remained open at the time. The store had 25 full-time employees as well as some part-time employees.
OCTOBER
- The search for a missing man led law enforcement to the Crow River. Police shut down the Second Avenue Southeast bridge during parts of the search for Gordon Mogard, 75, who was believed to have fallen in the river. Despite more than a week of searching Mogard was not found.
- Fans of Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co. have always known the Hutchinson brewery makes world-class brews, but now co-owners Lane Wanous and Dan Hart have the hardware to prove it. Their German-style Maibock, Tackle Bock, earned top prize for best bock beer at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival, the largest brewing contest in the country.
NOVEMBER
- By a margin of just 118 votes, Hutchinson School District voters approved a $28.8 million bond referendum to renovate Park Elementary and West Elementary schools. The referendum drew 3,142 voters.
- After months of negotiations, the Hutchinson City Council came to an agreement to purchase the former Econofoods lot for $650,000, less than half of the original asking price of $1.9 million. The city plans to use the site for a new police station, replacing the current station built in 1989.
DECEMBER
- People who didn’t already know Josh Beadell from his job at a Hutchinson retail store likely know him now after a viral video of him being recognized for his generosity. Last year at Christmastime, Beadell spent about $1,200 buying presents to donate to Hutchinson Area Christmas for Kids, a local charity. One year later, the organizers of the charity surprised him at work with a large trophy declaring him the champion of “Christmas Cheer.”
- Cats of McLeod County are in need of help as Heart of Minnesota Animal Shelter in Hutchinson announced it has one year to find a new location for its cat house. The McLeod County Fairgrounds commission wants to use the current location of the cat house for expansion. Despite this news, there are no plans of closing the animal shelter, and the hope is to find a new location, preferably where both the cats and dogs can be sheltered.