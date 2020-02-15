How much do you love Hutch?
For Hutchinson native Michael Kahl, the city represents something special.
"Hutchinson turned me into the person I am today," said Michael, who lives in Winona with his wife, Chelsi. "(Hutchinson is) a great place. We wanted to commemorate the town."
That's how he decided on his son's name. Hutch Kahl was born at 6:11 a.m. on Jan. 9 in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. He spent the first week of February visiting the city for which he was named.
"It was kind of collaborative," Michael said. "(Chelsi is) actually from Winona. We thought that would be a beautiful name for a girl and Hutch would be a beautiful name for a boy. ... We picked it, too, because we like the back story of the Hutchinson brothers and the kind of people they were. They stood for a lot of things ... women's rights, abolition of slavery. The fact that they were traveling musicians was cool, too."
Though Michael loves Hutchinson, there was one thing that could pull him away — or, as it turned out, one person.
"I chased a girl," he said. "We fell in love with the river. We couldn't build a floating home on the Crow River."
The family lives on the Mississippi River in a floating house also sometimes called a house boat.
"(Hutchinson) is always a good place to come back to," Chelsi said. "We love visiting there. It's definitely got a vibe of home. It feels like home even though we don't live there permanently."
"Pretty much all of my family, my cousins on both side, are kind of around Hutchinson," Michael said. "My mom grew up there milking cows. My dad moved to Hutchinson, farming the late '70s, early '80s."
His parents still live in town, which is one reason Michael, Chelsi and Hutch had to visit Hutchinson.
"Hutchinson gave him an extremely warm welcome," Michael said.