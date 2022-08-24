NEXT SEVEN DAYS
THURSDAY, AUG. 25
Buy it fresh at the Community Market in Litchfield, 1-5 p.m. May through October along Fourth Street North. For more information, call 320-552-1387.
Block Party 5-8 p.m. at Oak Heights Covenant Church, 1398 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. This event features free games, food and fun for all ages. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-8483.
Car and Bike Night 5:30-8 p.m. weekly through Aug. 25 at the American Legion Post 104 in downtown Litchfield. For more information, call 320-693-9074.
Thriving Thursdays in Litchfield features Crimson Edge 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Central Park. The final performance of the season is Aug. 25 and features music by October Son and a pet parade.
THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY, AUG. 25-SEPT. 5
The Great Minnesota Get-Together offers 12 days of fun, food, fellowship and more. For more information and a schedule of events, visit www.mnstatefair.org.
FRIDAY, AUG. 26
The Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. is showing “Wild Whimsy of the Northwoods” by Diamond Knispel through Sept. 16. A reception and artist talk will be 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2. Exhibit viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free to view the show and attend the artist reception. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
The Dassel History Center, 901 First St., is hosting the Crow River String Band at 7 p.m. at the history center. The band plays a blend of bluegrass, gospel and country music, plus there’s humor and storytelling. Tickets are $10 and are available for purchase at the Dassel History Center. For more information, call 320-275-3077.
SATURDAY, AUG. 27
Hutchinson Farmers Market is open 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays and 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays through October at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.W. For more information, email marketdesk@hutchinsonfarmersmarket.org.
Party in the Park, 2-4:30 p.m. at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson. This is a free fun family event with bouncy house, free lunch of hot dogs and chips, face painting, food vendors, prize giveaways including a camping set and ice fishing house. For more information, call 763-222-9648.
SUNDAY, AUG. 28
Live music by Skarlett Woods 3-6 p.m. in the courtyard at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Admission is free. Future performers include: Trent Shaw on Sept. 4; Kevin Gerdes on Sept. 11; Bill Litzau on Sept. 18; and John Beck on Sept. 25. For more information, visit www.crowriverwinery.com.
TUESDAY, AUG. 30
Yoga is offered 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through October weather permitting at Jomas Hill Winery, 67755 205th St, Darwin. The cost is $15 and includes a glass following the class. To register, visit www.jomashillvineyard.com/events/ or call 320-212-6144.
UPCOMING EVENTS
THURSDAY, SEPT. 1
It’s Piano Bar Request Night with Phil Thompson 5-8 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Admission is free. This event features requests from the audience. Thompson who knows 500-plus popular songs is ready to perform country favorites and pop hits from the 1970s, ‘80s, 90s and more. For more information, visit crowriverwinery.com.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 2
Artist reception and talk by Diamond Knispel, creator of the Wild Whimsy of the Northwoods exhibit, at the Hutchinson Center of the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY, SEPT. 2-5
Red Rooster Days in Dassel. For the schedule of events, visit mdassel.com/redrooster.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY,
SEPT. 9-10
Looking for deals and steals, save the dates for Hutchinson Citywide Garage Sales.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 15
The Hutchinson Concert Association presents B2wins 7-9 p.m. at CrossPoint Church, 1215 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is a concert association membership or $25 ticket at the door. For more information, visit hutchisnonconcert.weebly.com.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, SEPT. 16-17
48th annual Arts & Crafts Festival at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the Chamber at 320-587-5252.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, SEPT. 24-25
Elks 41st annual Gun Show & Knives at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children younger than 12. For more information, call Dale Harbarth at 320-587-8989.