Thursday, May 27
Registration is open for the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation Fundraiser Cornhole Tournament at noon Saturday, June 5, at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. To register or for more information, call Robert Fooks at 469-605-5983.
Friday, May 28
Seventh annual Plant Sale to benefit the Heart of Minnesota Animal Shelter. Hours are 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 29. The sale is at 1113 Lewis Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. More than 500 plants in 50 varieties will be available.
The Hollywood Movie Theatre, 210 N Sibley Ave., Litchfield, is planning to reopen today. For showtimes and movies, call 320-693-6131.
Saturday, May 29
Tickets are on sale for David K’s Beatles Tribute Show with Encore Singalong 7:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. David K. has made several appearances at the Opera House performing the hits of Roy Orbison. This is a new show, with the first set featuring many of the Beatles’ popular love songs and the second set highlighting the Fab Four’s later hits. Song sheets will be provided to sing along for the encore. To order tickets, visit royshow.com, call David K. at 612-998-5253, or email davidk@davidksongs.com.
Saturday and Sunday, May 29-30
Live music by Ordinary Folk 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Millner Heritage Winery & Cidery, 32025 State Highway 15, Kimball. For more information, call the winery at 320-398-2081.
Sunday, May 30
It’s live music by Hula Creek 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Music is on the courtyard, weather permitting. Reservations and face masks are required. For more information, call 320-587-2922 or visit crowriverwinery.com.
Monday, May 31
Memorial Day. For more information about local Memorial Day observances, see the story on A1.
The Meeker County Museum is hosting its traditional Memorial Day picnic 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. Enjoy lunch and live music by George’s Concertina Band. Expect to hear polka, waltz and modern/classic country music. For more information, call the museum at 320-693-8911.
Wednesday, June 2
It was Alice Cooper who sang, “School’s Out for the Summer.” It’s true. After a long school year of different learning models, Hutchinson students can rejoice with Cooper. Today is the final day of the 2020-21 school year.
If you’re a pop culture whiz, don’t miss Trivia, 7-9 p.m. weekly at Main Street Sports Bar, 1226 Greeley Ave. N., Glencoe. For more info, call 320-864-3999.