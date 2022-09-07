NEXT SEVEN DAYS
THURSDAY, SEPT. 8
Buy it fresh at the Community Market in Litchfield, 1-5 p.m. May through October along Fourth Street North. For more information, call 320-552-1387.
Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall Civil War Roundtable, 1:30 p.m. This month’s program features “Law and the Civil War” by Robert Feidler. Admission is free to Roundtable members and $3 for guests. The museum is at 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. For more information, call 320-693-8911.
”Sustainable Pantry Strategies” program presented by Chef Karyn Tomlinson 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. She will offer tips on how to prepare and use your pantry sustainably and efficiently, how to use local ingredients, what to consider when dining out and more. Tomlinson is known as the “Queen of Porc” after winning the prestigious national cooking contest, Grand Cochon, in 2018. The cost of the program is $10. Call the museum for ticket availability at 320-275-3077.
THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY, SEPT. 8-10
It’s Biscay Days with three days of live music at Neisen’s Bar & Grill. Thursday: Josie Sanken, 6-10 p.m.; Friday: Bill Litzau and Open Highway, 5-8 p.m., the Mitch Gordon Band, 8:30-11:30 p.m.; Saturday: Ron E. Cash, 2-5 p.m., Sherwin Linton, 5-8 p.m., the Original Shaw Band, 8-10 p.m. and the Shaw Brothers Band, 10 p.m.-midnight. For a schedule of events, visit tinyurl.com/54sjb9rx.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 9
Deadline to RSVP for Ecumen Hospice Litchfield Annual Dinner and Auction. The event is 5:30-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34 S. Tickets are $60 and can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/48e73p3h; by contacting Trina Driver at TrinaDriver@ecumen.org or call 320-221-5223; or in-person at Ecumen Litchfield, 218 N. Holcombe Ave.
Visit the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., and view the exhibit, “Wild Whimsy of the Northwoods.” Viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The show is on through Sept. 16. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, SEPT. 9-10
Looking for deals and steals, save the dates for Hutchinson Citywide Garage Sales.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 10
Hutchinson Farmers Market is open 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays and 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays through October at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.W. For more information, email marketdesk@hutchinsonfarmersmarket.org.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 11
Live music by Kevin Gerdes 3-6 p.m. in the courtyard at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Admission is free. Future performers include: Bill Litzau on Sept. 18; and John Beck on Sept. 25. For more information, visit www.crowriverwinery.com.
MONDAY, SEPT. 12
Interested in local history? Visit the McLeod County History Museum, 380 School Road S.W., Hutchinson. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 1-4 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. Admission is free. For more information, call the museum at 320-587-2109.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 13
Yoga is offered 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through October weather permitting at Jomas Hill Winery, 67755 205th St, Darwin. The cost is $15 and includes a glass following the class. To register, visit www.jomashillvineyard.com/events/ or call 320-212-6144.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14
Learn about the history of Meeker County and its role in the Civil War by visiting the Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and noon-4 p.m. Saturday. The museum is closed Sunday and Monday. Admission is free for children younger than 12 and museum members. Adult non-member admission is $3. For more information, call 320-693-8911.
UPCOMING EVENTS
THURSDAY, SEPT. 15
The Hutchinson Concert Association presents B2wins 7-9 p.m. at CrossPoint Church, 1215 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is a concert association membership or $25 ticket at the door. For more information, visit hutchisnonconcert.weebly.com.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, SEPT. 16-17
48th annual Arts & Crafts Festival at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the Chamber at 320-587-5252.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 17
Family Fun Day 9 a.m.-noon at Vineyard United Methodist Church, 1395 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. This event features big machinery, petting zoo, bounce house, games and face painting. Admission is free, but there is a charge for popcorn and ice cream. For more information, call Kelli Reiner at 320-583-6089 or the Rev. Jim Hein at 320-587-2200.
Fall Bash Craft Show 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Litchfield Civic Arena, 900 N. Gilman Ave., Litchfield. This event features more than 120 crafters and vendors. Admission is free. Food trucks will be available on site.
Welcoming Week Block Party 3-7 p.m. on the lawn near the courthouse in downtown Glencoe. This event features live music, kids activities, community resource fair, food vendors and more.
TUESDAY, SEPT 20
Crow River Youth Choir is back. Directed by Judy Hoeft, this community choir is for children in grades fourth through sixth. Rehearsals are 3:45-5 p.m. Tuesdays through April 18 at Faith Lutheran Church, 335 Main St. S., Hutchinson. Concert date is Thursday, April 13. The cost is $90 and includes a choir T-shirt. Register at tiny.cc/cryc.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 22
Crow River Singers begin their rehearsals 6:30-8 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. All ages are welcome and no auditions. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CrowRiverSingers.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 24
Equul Access is hosting its 20th anniversary celebration 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Art’s Place in downtown Hutchinson. This event features lunch, carnival games, prize baskets, craft projects and more. General admission for age 16 or older is $25 and free for children 14 or younger.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, SEPT. 24-25
Elks 41st annual Gun Show & Knives at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children younger than 12. For more information, call Dale Harbarth at 320-587-8989.