NEXT SEVEN DAYS
THURSDAY, JULY 21
Enjoy Hutchinson Crazy Days Thursday through Saturday.
Stories in the Park 10 a.m. at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368.
Car and Bike Night 5:30-8 p.m. weekly through Aug. 25 at the American Legion Post 104 in downtown Litchfield. For more information, call 320-693-9074.
Silver Lake Music in the Park features a meal from 5:30-6:30 p.m., followed by Stoney Point from 6:30-8 p.m. in City Park. Rain location is auditorium in downtown Silver Lake. Future performers include: Country Fried Grubers on July 28 and Jim’s Brewers on Aug. 4.
Thriving Thursdays in Litchfield features live music by Second Fiddle 6:30-8:30 p.m. in Central Park, downtown Litchfield.
Summer Social 6:30-8:30 p.m. weekly at the Mushroom Building in along U.S. Highway 12 in Dassel. Treats will be available for purchase. Plans include to have some live music on some of the evenings. Bring a lawn chair, visit with friends and make new friends. In case of inclement weather, the Summer Social will move indoors to the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. N. For more information, call 320-275-3077.
Winsted Music in the Park series features Cold City Heat 7 p.m. at Mill Reserve Park in downtown Winsted. Bring a chair and enjoy the evening. Future performers include: West Highway Trio on July 28.
FRIDAY, JULY 22
Orange Spectacular rolls into Hutchinson for its annual three-day show opening Friday through Sunday at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Gates open at 8 a.m. each day. Admission and parking are free. For a schedule, visit /orangespectacular.com/show-schedule/.
Jerry Nelson is performing in concert 7 p.m. at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. S. Nelson has performed with Christian artists such as Sandi Patti, the Gaithers and Ralph Carmichael. In piano concert, he has performed with Dino and Anthony Burger. Tickets are $10. For more information, call the history center at 320-275-3077.
SATURDAY, JULY 23
Hutchinson Farmers Market is open 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays and 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays through October at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.W. For more information, email marketdesk@hutchinsonfarmersmarket.org.
Visit the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. N., and view its new exhibit, “Windows on the Past: A Look Back at Century Farms.” For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
SUNDAY, JULY 24
Live music by Mathew Lease 3-6 p.m. in the courtyard at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Admission is free. Future performers include: Trent Shaw on July 31; Troy Spooner on Aug. 7; Traveled Ground on Aug. 14; Andy Austin on Aug. 21; and Skarlett Woods on Aug. 28. For more information, visit www.crowriverwinery.com.
MONDAY, JULY 25
Hometown Golf Challenge at Oakdale Golf Club, 55106 County Road 38, Buffalo Lake. For more information, call the Hutchinson Area Chamber at 320-587-5252.
Music in the Park features Tony Cuchetti 6-8 p.m. in Library Square, downtown Hutchinson. Rain location is Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson.
TUESDAY, JULY 26
Time is running out to view the exhibit titled “Transmutation” featuring the work of Stephanie Lenertz and Drew Cellini. The show closes July 29 at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Danelle Erickson, executive director of the Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall, is hosting “Researching Your Family Tree Using In-Person and Online Resources” 7 p.m. at the museum, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. Admission is free for members and $3 for nonmembers. For more information, call the museum at 320-693-8911.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 27
Live music by the BASICS: Brothers and Sisters in Christ Singing will perform at Peace Lutheran Church’s Noon Concert series in the sanctuary, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is free. Following the concert, guests are welcome to attend a luncheon. The cost is $8. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-3031.
Glencoe’s Music in the Park features live music by Blake Klaustermeier and Friends 6:30-8 p.m. at Oak Leaf Park. Food is served 6-7 p.m.
Music on the Range at Crow River Golf Club, 914 Colorado St. N.W., Hutchinson. This longtime summer event features music, food and cocktails, with the social starting at 5:30 p.m. followed by live music from 6-8 p.m. by 2 Sisters and Company. Bring a lawn chair or golf car and enjoy. Admission is free.
UPCOMING EVENTS
THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY, JULY 28-31
The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile education center, will visit the Winstock Festival Grounds, 3233 230th St., Winsted. The exhibit opens with free admission and 24/7 viewing from midnight Thursday, July 28, through 2 pm Sunday, July 31. Interested in volunteering or need more information? Visit www.winsted.mn.us.
FRIDAY, JULY 29
Lindley Creek Concert 7 p.m. at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. S. The band will present an evening of bluegrass and gospel music. Tickets are $10. For more information, call the history center at 320-275-3077.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, JULY 30-31
Minnesota Pottery Festival 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at Masonic/West River Park, 1003 Les Kouba Parkway Hutchinson Admission is free. For more information, visit mnpotteryfestival.com.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY, AUG. 3-7
Meeker County Fair, 1230 N. Armstrong Ave. Litchfield. For a schedule of events, visit meekerfair.com or email meekerfairinfo@gmail.com.
THURSDAY, AUG. 4
Piano Bar Request Night 5-8 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. Phil Thompson will play your requests from country favorites to pop hits. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more, visit crowriverwinery.com.
FRIDAY, AUG. 5
Relay for Life of McLeod County 4 p.m. to midnight at Masonic/West River Park, 1003 Les Kouba Parkway, Hutchinson. Last year, the committee made the decision to shorten the hours of the relay and they’re following that format again this year: 4 p.m.-midnight at Masonic/West River Park in Hutchinson.
SATURDAY, AUG. 6
The local World Breastfeeding Week Celebration is 9:30 a.m.-noon at Rotary Park in Hutchinson. This event features refreshments, door prizes, family activities, vendors, silent auction and more. Admission is free. For more information, visit https://fb.me/e/2gRjE392R.
FRIDAY, AUG. 12
Dr. Bob’s Scholarship Scramble Golf Tournament 2-10 p.m. at Crow River Golf Club, 915 Colorado St. S.W. For more information or to register, visit www.hegrenes.org.
SATURDAY, AUG. 13
The 15th annual Garlic Festival is 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is adults: $10 and free for children age 12 or younger. The Minnesota Garlic Festival is an educational and fundraising project of Sustainable Farming Association’s Crow River Chapter. All proceeds go to furthering its mission. For more information, visit www.mngarlicfest.com.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, AUG. 13-15
The two-day Heatwole Threshing Show, 15498 Walden Ave., Hutchinson, will feature industrial tractors and construction equipment. Gates open at 8 a.m. each day. Admission is free. For more information, call Corey Henke at 320-587-9143.
MONDAY, AUG. 15
Southwest Initiative Foundation Summer Gathering 4-6 p.m. at the Lazy Loon Brewing Co., 610 13th St. E., Glencoe. This event is free and open to the public. Invite your friends to connect and learn about Southwest Initiative Foundation and their local work, too. Regis-tration is requested for planning: tinyurl.com/5ym8kv9m.
THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY, AUG. 18-21
150th anniversary of the McLeod County Fair. For a schedule of events, visit mcleodcountyfair.com or call the fair office at 320-587-2499.