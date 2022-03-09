Thursday, March 10
If you’re 55 or older and interested in starting an exercise program, head to Zion Lutheran Church, 504 N. Gilman Ave., Litchfield. Chris Schlueter is teaching the American Arthritis Foundation’s Ease with Walking program 9-10 a.m. Admission is free and no advance registration is required. For more information, email crschlueter@gmail.com.
Pick up a free monthly art kit at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., or at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.W. The March kit is about origami. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
”Connection to place” storytelling 6:30-8 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. In collaboration with One Book, One Community, the art center is hosting an evening of storytelling based on Hutchinson’s 2022 Community Book Read, “If You Lived Here You’d Be Home By Now” by Christopher Ingraham. Share an experience, memory or tale revolving around the theme “connection to place.” Fiction and nonfiction are welcome. Listeners are also welcome if you don’t want to share a story. Admission is free and all ages are welcome. For more information, call Molly Rivera at 320-587-7278.
Everyone is welcome at Trivia 6:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34. This live-hosted event features general trivia questions with one free answer posted weekly on Facebook. Winners can earn gift certificates and free beer. For more information, call 320-693-9008.
Friday, March 11
”March Winds” is the theme of the Litchfield Area Christian Women’s coffee and rolls event 9:30-11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, 703 Sibley Ave., Litchfield. Mary Roelofs of Princeton is the speaker with music provided by Rachel Harless of Litchfield. Tickets are $5. Call Barb Werner at 320-693-2504 for availability.
Indoor playground 9:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Hutchinson Recreation Center Gym, 900 Harrington St. S.W. This activity is for children age 5 or younger. The fee is $3 per child or $4 per family. For more information, call the Rec Center at 320-587-2975.
Brighten your evening with No Lines Improv. The troupe is hosting “Laugh into Spring” 7 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Admission is a free-will donation. Bring a prop to the show and you might win a prize. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Saturday, March 12
Bring your art project to Open Studio 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Open Studio meets the second Saturday of the month and offers artists the opportunity to work on a project, start a new one or experiment with different mediums. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call Molly Rivera at 320-587-7278.
Celebrate the green at Silver Lake’s 33rd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Line up begins at 11:30 a.m. at Lakeside Elementary School, with the parade beginning at noon. The route begins at GSL Lakeside School and ends at the intersection of Main Street and Park Avenue. The “Irish Afterglow” will follow the parade in the northwest room at the Silver Lake American Legion. This is a family-friendly event for all ages.
Skating the Red Carpet is the theme of the 41st annual Ice Show, with three times: 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at Burich Arena, 900 Harrington St. S.W. Tickets are $10 for adults age 18 or older; $6 for students K-12; and free for age 4 or younger. Purchase tickets at Cash Wise Foods, 1020 State 15 S., or the Parks, Recreation and Community Education office, 900 Harrington St. S.W. Tickets will also be available at the door one hour prior to the show. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
Pheasants Forever Banquet 4-9 p.m. in the Commercial Building at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. This event features banquet, silent auction, live auction, raffles, kids zone and more. For ticket information, visit tinyurl.com/ycyw6675.
Sunday, March 13
Coach Purse Bingo 1 p.m. at the Muddy Cow, 915 U.S. Highway 12 in Litchfield. Doors open at 11 a.m. Tickets are $40 and available only at the Muddy Cow. All proceeds go to the Litchfield High School track team for new hurdles. For more information, call 320-373-5505.
Play buck euchre 12:30 p.m. at the Silver Lake American Legion. For more information, call the Legion at 320-327-2404.
Adult and family hour open skating is 1-2 p.m. Cost is $4 for adults and $10 per family. Open skating is 2-4 p.m and costs $4 for adults and $3 for students. Both are at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
Outdoor skating is available at the rinks at Park Elementary and Northwoods Park. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
Open gym 6-8 p.m. at the Litchfield Middle School and High School gyms. Admission is free and no registration is required. For more information, call Litchfield Community Education at 320-693-2354.
Monday, March 14
Open skating 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for students. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
Adult early morning lap swim 5-7 a.m. at Carlson Pool, Hutchinson Middle School, 1365 South Grade Road. Daily admission is $5, passes are also available. For more information, call PRCE at 320-587-2975 or visit isd423.org.
Walkers welcome 5-7 p.m. Monday through Friday at Lake Ripley Elementary in Litchfield. Buy a $5 pass at Litchfield Community Education. For more information, call 320-693-2354.
Tuesday, March 15
The Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., is opening its new exhibit today, “Keep Your Eye on the Prize” by Gregory T. Wilkins. An artist reception is 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, March 26. The show will hang through April 22. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call Molly Rivera at 320-587-7278.
Wednesday, March 16
Adult early morning lap swim 5-7 a.m. at Carlson Pool, Hutchinson Middle School, 1365 South Grade Road. Daily admission is $5, passes are also available. For more information, call PRCE at 320-587-2975 or visit isd423.org.
If you’re 55 or older and interested in starting an exercise program, head to Zion Lutheran Church, 504 N. Gilman Ave., Litchfield. Karen Peterson is teaching the American Arthritis Foundation’s Ease with Walking Exercises 9-10 a.m. Admission is free and no advance registration is required. For more information, email crschlueter@gmail.com.
Open skating is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for students. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Learn how to make Ukrainian Easter Eggs at the Pysanky Workshop 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts. This class is for age 18 or older and taught by Alexandra Woodmansee of Rock Logic in Glencoe. For ticket information, visit tinyurl.com/4csy82dn or call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Tickets are on sale for “Clue the Musical” at the Barn Theatre, 320 Fourth St. S.W., Willmar. This stage show features several Hutchinson actors including Austin Willhite, Rachel Trettin and Bailey Fields. Directing is Mary Haugen, a longtime Hutchinson director and actor. Show dates are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 31-April 2, and Thursday through Saturday, April 7-9. There are two Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. March 3 and 10. To order tickets, call the box office at 320-235-9500.