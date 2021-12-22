Friday and Saturday, Dec. 24-25
Looking for a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day worship service? See the Holiday Worship Services on pages A5 and A6, or the Worship Services listing on B2 in today’s Leader. You may want to reach out to the church for specific holiday service times.
Saturday, Dec. 25
A Christmas Day dinner will be served 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Grove City. There’s no cost, and it’s meant especially for those who will be alone that day. For availability call Virginia Flemming at 320-857-2717, or call the Trinity church office at 320-857-2001. Rides and meal deliveries can also be arranged.
Sunday, Dec. 26
Live music by Ryan McGlennen 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922 or visit crowriverwinery.com.
Looking for something to do? Take a holiday lights tour. To see the winners of the fourth annual Real Life in Hutchinson Lighting Contest, see the story on A1. To view the winners of the Litchfield Business Decorating Contest winners, visit the Litchfield Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
Monday, Dec. 27
Looking for a post-Christmas book to read? Visit the Friends’ Book Nook in the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Shop during library hours: 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed Dec. 24-26. For more information, call Katy Hiltner, head librarian, at 320-587-2368.
Give the lifesaving gift of blood 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Neisen’s Bar and Grill, 300 Dorans St., Biscay, and 1-7 p.m. at Covenant Church, 301 Lake St., Dassel. To make an appointment, go to redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED-CROSS.
Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 27-29
Open skating is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the East Rink and West Rink at Burich Arena, 900 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. The cost is $3 for adults and $2 for students. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
Holiday open skating 1-3 p.m. at the Litchfield Civic Arena, 900 N. Gilman Ave. Skate sharpening is available for $5 per pair and there is a limited supply of rental skates for $2 per pair. For more information, call 320-693-2679.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Take an art break and view the Hutchinson Center for the Arts’ exhibit: “Inner Selfie, Outer Selfie Drawings by Krystl Louwagie and Assemblages by Dan Wahl.” Viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free. The show continues through Jan. 16. For more information, call Molly Rivera, director, at 320-587-7278.
View the McLeod County History Museum’s collection of decorated Christmas trees. The display will continue through the holidays. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 1-4 p.m. Saturday or by appointment. For more information, call the museum at 320-587-2109.
Give the lifesaving gift of blood 1-7 p.m. at the Church of St. Anthony, 170 Meeker Ave. S. To make an appointment, go to redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
’Tis the season to view the fourth annual Christmas Tree Village through Dec. 30 at the Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. Museum hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and noon-4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free for children younger than 12 and members. Adult nonmember admission is $3. For more information, call the museum at 320-693-8911.
Give blood 1-7 p.m. at Vineyard United Methodist Church, 1395 South Grade Road, Hutchinson. To make an appointment, go to redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.