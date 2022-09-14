NEXT SEVEN DAYS
THURSDAY, SEPT. 15
Buy it fresh at the Community Market in Litchfield, 1-5 p.m. May through October along Fourth Street North. For more information, call 320-552-1387.
The Hutchinson Concert Association presents B2wins 7-9 p.m. at CrossPoint Church, 1215 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is a concert association membership or $25 ticket at the door. For more information, visit hutchisnonconcert.weebly.com.
Tickets are on sale for Crow River Habitat for Humanity’s Oktoberfest 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. This event features food, games and a silent auction. To buy tickets visit www.crhfh.org or stop by the Habitat office, 1020 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. For more information, call 320-587-8868.
Tickets are on sale for the Hutchinson Ambassadors’ Taste of the Holidays 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Crow River Winery. Only 300 tickets are sold for this event. For more information, call the Hutchinson Area Chamber at 320-587-5252.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 16
Live music by 5 Minute Major 9 p.m. at River House Kitchen + Drinks, 122 Main St. S., Hutchinson. Future performers include Nate Case, Sept. 23; Up South Band, Sept. 30; Jarrod Pederson, Oct. 1; Bill Litzau Band, Oct. 7; and Andy Austin, Oct. 8. For more information, visit www.riverhousekd.com or call 320-587-9957.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY,
SEPT. 16-17
48th annual Arts & Crafts Festival, Taste of Hutchinson and Friends of the Library’s annual Outdoor Used Book Sale, all at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, see the stories in this edition, or call the Chamber at 320-587-5252.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 17
Hutchinson Farmers Market has extended hours today due to the Hutchinson Arts & Crafts Festival. Hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.W. For more information, email marketdesk@hutchinsonfarmersmarket.org.
Friends of the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave., will host a book sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the library meeting room. For more information, call the library at 320-693-2483.
Family Fun Day 9 a.m.-noon at Vineyard United Methodist Church, 1395 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. This event features big machinery, petting zoo, bounce house, games and face painting. Admission is free, but there is a charge for popcorn and ice cream. For more information, call Kelli Reiner at 320-583-6089 or the Rev. Jim Hein at 320-587-2200.
Fall Bash Craft Show 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Litchfield Civic Arena, 900 N. Gilman Ave., Litchfield. This event features more than 120 crafters and vendors. Admission is free. Food trucks will be available on site.
Welcoming Week Block Party 3-7 p.m. on the lawn near the courthouse in downtown Glencoe. This event features free admission and live music, kids activities, community resource fair, food vendors and more.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 18
Live music by Bill Litzau 3-6 p.m. in the courtyard at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Admission is free. Future performers include: John Beck on Sept. 25; Jarrod Pederson on Oct. 2; Diesel Fire on Oct. 9; Bill Litzau on Oct. 16; and Trent Shaw on Oct. 23. For more information, visit www.crowriverwinery.com.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 20
Crow River Youth Choir is back. Directed by Judy Hoeft, this community choir is for children in grades fourth through sixth. Rehearsals are 3:45-5 p.m. Tuesdays through April 18 at Faith Lutheran Church, 335 Main St. S., Hutchinson. Concert date is Thursday, April 13. The cost is $90 and includes a choir T-shirt. Register at tiny.cc/cryc.
Yoga is offered 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through October weather permitting at Jomas Hill Winery, 67755 205th St, Darwin. The cost is $15 and includes a glass following the class. To register, visit www.jomashillvineyard.com/events/ or call 320-212-6144.
UPCOMING EVENTS
THURSDAY, SEPT. 22
Crow River Singers begin rehearsals for their fall season 6:30-8 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. All ages are welcome and no auditions. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CrowRiverSingers.
Fall ‘n Into Fun Fest 4-7 p.m. in downtown Litchfield. This event features pumpkin hunt, prizes, farmers market, kids activities, music, ax throwing and Legion Car and Bike Night. For more information, call the Litchfield Area Chamber of Commerce at 320-
FRIDAY, SEPT. 23
Rostberg Stadium Dedication at 6:45 p.m. at S.R. Knutson Field and will include recognition of the six state championship teams. For more information, call Bill Tschida at 320-234-2698 or email William.Tschida@isd423.org.
Live music by Mark Stone 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at Main Street Sports Bar in downtown Hutchinson. For more information, call 320-587-2760.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, SEPT. 23-24
It’s Oktoberfest at the Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. Hours are 2 -11 p.m. Saturday and noon-11 p.m. Sunday. This event features live music, food trucks and beer. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 24
Heart of Minnesota “Paws on Parade” Pet Walk 9 a.m.-1 p.m. This event will be at their new location just west of Hutchinson at the intersection of 180th Street and Vale Avenue. This year’s Pet Walk features a silent auction, food, vendors, bake sale for humans and pets, raffle tickets, door prizes, games and more. To download a pledge form, visit www.heartofminnesota.org/events-projects.
Kick off to Fall Party at Curly’s, 7395 Seventh Ave., New Auburn. Events include craft fair 9 a.m.-5 p.m., corn hole tournament 2 p.m. and DJ music 9 p.m. For more information, call 320-510-7022.
Crow River Winery’s annual Grape Stomp 11 a.m.-9 p.m. This event features a grape stomping competition, wine barrel races, vendor fair, goat snuggling, corn maze and live music with Drunk Uncle during the afternoon and piano bar requests with Phil Thompson. For a schedule of events, visit www.crowriverwinery.com/grape-stomp.
Equul Access is hosting its 20th anniversary celebration 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Art’s Place in downtown Hutchinson. This event features lunch, carnival games, prize baskets, craft projects and more. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/2kf2jr2b.
Second annual Reigndown Christian Music Festival 1-7 p.m. at Masonic/West River Park, 1003 Les Kouba Parkway, Hutchinson. This event features Hutchinson’s local worship teams who are coming together to perform on the RiverSong Stage. This event is family friendy and includes games, inflatables, food, fellowship and more.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, SEPT. 24-25
Elks 41st annual Gun Show & Knives at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children younger than 12. For more information, call Dale Harbarth at 320-587-8989.
Country Girl Fall Craft and Gift Expo in the 4-H Building at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 25
Sights, Sounds & Cuisine of Peacetime Ukraine program 1-4 p.m. at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave. Admission is free. Enjoy a live Ukrainian folk music presentation by violinist Svetlana Potapova Davis while viewing award-winning photos by Ralph Hallquist. Ukrainian appetizers will be served. A free will offering will be taken to benefit Samaritan’s Purse for direct aid to the people of Ukraine.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 29
The Liquor Hutch is hosting Jeff Zierdt, co-founder of Lupulin, who will present a beer seminar 7-8:30 p.m. at the Crow River Golf Club, 915 Colorado St. S.W. Admission is $10 and includes seminar and pizza buffet. For more information or to register, visit tinyurl.com/5f4y4t97 or call 320-587-2762.