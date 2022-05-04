NEXT SEVEN DAYS
Thursday, May 5
If you’re looking for laughs, tickets are on sale for “Looney Lutherans” at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave. Doors open 30 minutes before the performance. There is no reserved seating. The Looney Lutherans are a trio of gals who use music, comedy, and some help from the audience to share their age-old wisdom for living a long and lively life — the Lutheran way. Tickets are $20 and available by calling 320-221-5781.
Love polka? Don’t miss the Whoopee Fest at the McLeod County History Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. This event features live music by the Jolly Ramblers, a German-style meal and free Alpine hats for the first 90 people. Admission is free, but there is a charge for the meal. Door open at 5:30 p.m. followed by live music at 6 p.m. For more information, all the museum at 320-587-2109.
Third-grade students will perform “My Favorite Things,” with Ms. Ely and Mrs. Wheatley’s students at 6 p.m. followed by Mrs. Bussler and Mrs. Padrnos’ students at 7 p.m. at Tiger Elementary, 805 School Road S.W., Hutchinson. For more information, call the school office at 320-587-1122.
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with the Hutchinson Rotary Foundation 6-9 p.m. with live music by Andy Austin at Art’s Place, 35 First Ave. S.W., downtown Hutchinson. Event tickets are $40 and available in advance at www.eventbrite.com/e/277284895587. Raffle tickets are $25 and prizes range from a $1,500 vacation voucher to $100. Tickets are available from Rotarian members. For more information, call Michelle at 320-234-8984.
Friday, May 6
Need gardening information? Stop by the new Master Gardener Help Desk 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 19. Head to the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. This is an opportunity to ask an expert your lawn and garden questions. No appointments are needed and there’s no charge. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368.
Litchfield High School Vocal Concert 8 p.m. at Bernie Aaker Auditorium, 114 N. Holcombe Ave, Litchfield.
Saturday, May 7
It’s Take a Mom Fishing Weekend May 7-8. For more information, see the article on A3.
It’s Hutchinson’s Spring Citywide Garage Sales.
Women’s Day of Fellowship 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Grace Bible Church of Silver Lake, 300 Cleveland St. This event is free admission and includes worship, simulcast speakers, lunch, snacks, beverages and giveaways. Can’t stay for the whole day? That’s OK, come for what you can. To register, call Beth Rakow at 320-583-2572, the church office at 320-327-2352 or email beth.rakow@gmail.com.
Century 9, 766 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson, is hosting the free animated family movie “Addams Family 2.” Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for the 10 a.m. show. Concessions will be available. For more information, call 320-849-3051.
K-12 Youth Art Exhibit through May 20 at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. A public open house is 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 7. Viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call Molly Rivera at 320-587-7278.
Second annual Mother’s Day at The Femme Farm, 6704 70th St., Glencoe. From 11 a.m.-4 p.m., join in the fun of brunch, music, chair massages, shopping, farm tour, nature walk, mother/child selfie station, flower activity and messages to mom in heaven. Tickets are required in advance and admission is free for children age 17 or younger. For more information or to order tickets, visit tinyurl.com/49fxwvct
Watkins Lions Purse Bingo at the Church of St. Anthony, 201 Central Ave. S., Watkins. Bar opens at 11 a.m. followed by bingo at 1 p.m.
Sunday, May 8
Remember Mom. It’s Mother’s Day.
Monday, May 9
Take a walking break 5-7 p.m. Monday through Friday at Lake Ripley Elementary in Litchfield. Buy a $5 pass at Litchfield Community Education. Call 320-693-2354 for more information.
Hutchinson High School Band Concert 8 p.m. in the auditorium, 1200 Roberts Road S.W. The senior band students will be featured. Admission is free.
Wednesday, May 12
Food for Kidz Ukraine Refugee Relief Effort 4:30-6:30 p.m. every Wednesday at the Food for Kidz warehouse, 301 Main St., Stewart. All ages and all abilities are welcome. For more information, call Orville Trettin at 320-212-6186 or Art Kasal at 320-583-9555.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Thursday, May 12
”Sherman and the March to the Sea” by Jim and Joyce Hendricks is the topic at the G.A.R. Civil War Roundtable, 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. Admission is by membership, which includes monthly emails that preview upcoming topics, free admission to Roundtable Meetings and snacks and refreshments. Single annual membership is $25 and a family membership of 2 or more is $35. For more information, call the museum at 320-693-8911.
Meeker Cooperative Electric Vehicle Experience and the Litchfield Downtown Council’s Chocolate Festival, 5-7 p.m. at Central Park. For more information, see the story on B1.
Friday, May 13
Litchfield High School Band Concert 7-8:30 p.m. in downtown Litchfield’s Central Park. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the music.
It’s the season opener for Huskies baseball. The team is playing the Litchfield Blues 7:30 p.m. at VMF Field, 301 Ontario St. S.E., Hutchinson. Single ticket prices: Students (13-18 years old): $1; senior citizens (age 60 or older) $3; and adult: $5. For the Huskies home schedule, visit www.leaguelineup.com=hutchhuskies.
Friday and Saturday, May 13-14
FFA Plant Sale at the School Greenhouse, 1440 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. Hours are 3-6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.
St. Philip Mission Quilters Craft & Quilt Sale 1-4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Church of St. Philip, 821 E. Fifth St., Litchfield.
Saturday, May 14
Opening today for the season is the Hutchinson Farmers Market, 25 Adams St. S.E. at Depot Marketplace Hours are 8 a.m.-noon Saturday and 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays through October.
The McLeod County Extension Master Gardener volunteers and Hutchinson Garden Club will host their annual Spring Plant Sale 9 a.m. in the Horticulture Building at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. The plant sale will include annuals, perennials, bulbs, vegetable plants, and house plants with select items from Holasek Flower Power Garden Center, Loon Organics and Creekside Soils. To view the Spring Plant Sale flyer, visit z.umn.edu/McLeodPlantSale22. For more information, call Karen Johnson, Extension educator, at 320-484-4303 or email ande9495@umn.edu.
Eden Valley Citywide Garage Sales.
Litchfield Citywide Garage Sales.
It’s Open Studio 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. This is an opportunity the second Saturday of every month to work on a current project, start a new one, meet other artists and experiment with different mediums. The art center provides the space and select materials. There is no instructor present. All ages and experience levels are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call Molly Rivera at 320-587-7278.
The Winsted Arts Council presents the 2022 Youth Art Show 1-3 p.m. at the Winsted Arts Council building, 141 Main Ave. W.
Worship Cafe 6:30 p.m. features live music by Scott Kargas and Terry Dvorak. The public is welcome for music, coffee and dessert. This event is part of Zion Lutheran Church’s 2022 centennial celebration, 504 N Gilman, Litchfield. For more information, call the church office at 320-693-3207.
Sunday, May 15
It’s Family Bingo 2-4 p.m. at Vineyard United Methodist Church, 1395 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. Cost is $1 per card. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2200.
Thursday, May 19
Benefit Concert for Ukraine 6:30 p.m. at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson. Bring a lawn chair and join area worship leaders in song and prayer, and provide financial relief to Ukrainian refugees. All donations will go to Samaritan’s Purse Ukraine relief fund. For more information, call CrossPoint Church at 320-587-2668.
Friday, May 20
No Lines Improv presents “It May be Time for Summer” 7 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Admission is a freewill donation. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Saturday, May 21
Barrick Charity Golf Classic at Crow River Golf Club, 914 Colorado St. S.E., Hutchinson. This event, which features golf, fellowship, dinner and live music is a fundraiser for NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Health). Cost is $150 per golfer. Register at www.barrickcharitygolfclassic.com/registration. Not a golfer, but want to support the cause? Dinner is 6:30 p.m. followed by music. The cost is a $40 donation. RSVP at www.barrickcharitygolfclassic.com/dinner-music-rsvp.