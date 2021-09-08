Thursday, Sept. 9
Author Dave Page will present “Heading Farther South: Confederate Mercenaries and Emigrants After the Civil War” 1:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Civil War Roundtable. This in-person event is at the Meeker County Museum, 308 North Marshall Avenue, Litchfield. Due to the high rate of COVID-19 transmission in Meeker and surrounding counties, the museum is asking all guests to wear a mask while inside the building. For more information or to join the roundtable, call the museum at 320-693-8911 or email staff@meekercomuseum.org.
View the Lars Samuelsson exhibit “Minnesota Structures: Buildings & Signs Across the State” and enjoy an artist gallery talk 5:30 p.m., both at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. The exhibit is on view through Sept. 24. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Challenge yourself at Trivia Night 6:30-8 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH. Win gift certificates and beer at this weekly live-hosted event. For more information, call 320-693-9008.
Friday, Sept. 10
Looking for deals and steals? Don’t miss this weekend’s Hutchinson Citywide Garage Sales.
Biscay Days returns with two days of live music outdoors at Neisen’s Bar & Grill. Friday: Bill Litzau & Open Highway 5-8 p.m. followed by the Devon Worley Band 8:30 p.m. to midnight. Saturday features the Bird Dogs Band 5-8 p.m. followed by the Original Shaw Band 8:30-10 p.m. and the Shaw Brothers 10:30 p.m. to midnight. Admission is free. For more information, call Neisen’s Bar & Grill at 320-864-5555.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Big Toys for Little Kids Expo 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Hutchinson High School Parking Lot, 1200 Roberts Road S.W. Sponsored by McLeod County Voiture 414, 40&8 veterans organization, it features all types of equipment that children can climb on and enjoy, plus free flag pins, hot dogs and milk. This event is for kindergarten through fifth grade and all children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call Jerry Block, coordinator, at 612-616-4434.
Meet local firefighters during the Hutchinson Fire Department open house 11-a.m.-1:30 p.m., at the fire station, 205 Third Ave. S.E. The station will be open, and guests are invited to check out the vehicles and equipment.
3BC Backyard Rib Contest, 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. This event is a fundraiser for first responders and features a bean bag tournament 10 a.m.; rib tasting with tickets go on sale at noon; live music by Hula Creek 3-6 p.m.; public tasting begins at 3:15 p.m.; and judging results announced at 4:30 p.m. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Hungarian Harvest Festival and Grape Stomp at Millner Heritage Winery & Cidery, 32025 State Highway 15, Kimball. For more information, call 320-398-2081.
Glencoe Welcoming Week Party 3-7 p.m. All are welcome to celebrate Glencoe as a place where everyone belongs. It will take place on the lawn near the McLeod County Courthouse, 906 11th St. E., Glencoe. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy DJ music, performances by the St. Pius Matachines dancers, pinatas, kids activities, a StoryWalk, food and more. For more information, visit Glencoe Welcoming Week Party on Facebook.
Live music by Group Decision 7-9 p.m. at the Litchfield Opera House, 126 N. Marshall Ave. The band plays big band, swing, rock, blues and Latin music. This event also features a chili, soup and cornbread supper 5-6:30 p.m. Admission is $8 for food only; $15 for band only; and $22 for both. For more information, call 320-535-0829.
Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11-12
St. Anastasia Fall Festival, 460 Lake St. S.W., Hutchinson. Saturday features food and live entertainment. Sunday includes lunch, games and activities for all ages, Country Store, bingo, car show and more. For more information, email parishadmin@stanastasia.net or call the church office at 320-587-6507.
Sunday, Sept. 12
Glencoe Fire Department Car & Bike Show Fundraiser 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Glencoe City Center, 1107 11th St. E. This event includes brats and burgers plus DJ music. All proceeds raised will help with the purchase of new equipment and needed materials.
Belonging Begins With Us Festival noon to 4 p.m. at Masonic/West River Park, 1003 Les Kouba Parkway in Hutchinson. This new event celebrates Hutchinson as a place where everyone belongs. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy a 1 p.m. concert by the Sounds of Hope performing lively music from around the world. There will also be food vendors, face painting, pinatas, games and more. For more information, see the story on B1, visit swifoundation.org/event/welcoming-week-hutchinson, or contact Karen Grasmon at kareng@swifoundation.org or 320-587-4848.
Live music by Group Decision 1-4 p.m. at Millner Heritage Winery & Cidery, 32025 State Highway 15, Kimball. For more information, call 320-398-2081.
Live music 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. For more information, visit crowriverwinery.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Walkers and runners are welcome at the Hutchinson Community Running Group meets 7 p.m. at Library Square to run a 3-mile loop around Hutchinson. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.