Thursday, June 17
Riverside Church is hosting a car wash and root beer floats 4-7 p.m. followed by a community spaghetti meal 5-7 p.m. at the church, 20924 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2074 or email assembly@riversidehutch.org.
She Ascends, the local women’s-only hiking group, is hosting a hike 6 p.m. at Stahls Lake County Park, 21053 230th St., Hutchinson. Hikers are asked to bring bug spray for mosquitos and ticks. For more information or to register, visit fb.me/e/kUcyBQz5U.
If you’re a fan of country music, the Swinging Country Band is headlining 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Litchfield’s Thriving Thursday concerts in Central Park. Along with music, beverages and food will be for sale by a nonprofit group each week. For more information, visit downtownlitchfield.org.
The 78th annual Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival kicks into high gear with the boat parade at 7 p.m., live music by Andy Austin on the RiverSong Stage 7-10 p.m., and fireworks at 10 p.m. For more information, visit watercarnival.org.
Friday, June 18
Calling all kids, the Water Carnival’s annual Teddy Bear Band concert is back noon at Library Square. The evening features the Miss Hutchinson Pageant 7 p.m. at Hutchinson High School Auditorium, 1200 Roberts Road S.W. Admission is $8 at the door. For more information, visit watercarnival.org.
Saturday, June 19
New to the Water Carnival is the Tiger Time Challenge 7:30 a.m. at Hutchinson High School athletic fields. From there, enjoy Community Day at West River Park along the Crow River. It features a bean bag tournament 10:30 a.m., kiddie day parade 11 a.m., and junior royalty coronation 11:30 a.m. The afternoon showcases the Tricia and the Toonies live show, live music by Josie Sanken, food and beverage sales, bounce houses and more. For more information, visit watercarnival.org.
Live music by Lady and the Cowboy 1-4 p.m. at Millner Heritage Winery & Cidery, 32025 State Highway 15, Kimball. For more information, call 320-398-2081.
Sunday, June 20
Don’t miss the Water Carnival’s popular Grande Day Parade 1 p.m. It begins at First Avenue Northwest, following Main Street and then west on Fourth Avenue Southwest, south on Lynn Road, and it ends at the Lynn Road and Miller Avenue intersection. For more information, visit watercarnival.org.
Live music by the Two of Us 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Water Carnival week ends on a high note with the Miss Hutchinson Coronation at 7 p.m. followed by fireworks at 10 p.m. For more information, visit watercarnival.org.