Thursday, Nov. 18
Taste of the Holidays 5-8 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Enjoy offerings from local businesses to plan your holiday season. Tickets are $15 and must be purchased in advance. Tickets are available at the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism office in downtown Hutchinson. For more information, call the Chamber at 320-587-5252.
Tickets are still available for the Saluting Community Heroes Celebration 5 p.m. at the Hutchinson VFW Post 906, 247 First Ave. S.E. Tickets are $100. The featured speaker is Lt. Col. Oliver North. To order tickets, visit tinyurl.com/4hawryyu. For more information: Visit salutingcommunityheroes.com, Saluting Community Heroes Facebook page, call 320-292-9947, or email info@salutingcommunityheroes.com.
Meeker County Historical Society annual meeting 6 p.m. at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. This event includes dinner for a freewill donation, a short business meeting and a presentation by Anna Euerle, the 68th Princess Kay of the Milky Way. Call the museum for dinner availability at 320-693-8911.
Tickets are on sale for Touch of Grace’s holiday production of “The Nutcracker.” Performances are at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10; 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12; at the Hutchinson High School Auditorium, 1200 Roberts Road S.W. Tickets are $18 for adults and $16 for students/seniors. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/42webpsw.
Friday, Nov. 19
Turkey Bingo 6:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34 S. All ages are welcome. This is a fundraiser for the Litchfield Area Mentorship Program.
Friday through Sunday, Nov. 19-21
The Litchfield Opera House presents “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, at the Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave. Tickets are available at the door, $8 for adults and $5 for students. For more information, call 320-535-0829.
Saturday, Nov. 20
Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., is hosting Art Class: Cartoon You 1-3 p.m. Artist and illustrator Krystl Louwagie is teaching students how to turn yourself into a cartoon. This interactive class is for age 12 or older. The fee is $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers. Call Molly Rivera, executive director, for availability at 320-587-7278.
Holiday Service of Remembrance 3 p.m. at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral & Cremation Service, 126 S. Armstrong Ave., Litchfield. Following the service, there will be time for fellowship and refreshments. Advance registration by calling 320-693-8151.
Zion Lutheran Church, 504 N. Gilman Ave., Litchfield, is kicking off its centennial celebration with a concert by The Basics 6:30 p.m. followed by a bake sale. For more information, call the church office at 320-693-3207.
Sunday, Nov. 21
Family/open skate at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. Family skate is 1-2 p.m. followed by open skate 2-4 p.m., both at the East Rink. Admission is $4 for adults and $3 for students. For more information, call Parks and Rec at 320-587-2975.
Live music by Steve Michaud 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922 or visit crowriverwinery.com.