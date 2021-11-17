Taste of the Holidays

Taste of the Holidays is Thursday at Crow River Winery, but don’t forget to buy your tickets in advance as there are no tickets available at the door. The cost is $15 and tickets are available from the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.

Thursday, Nov. 18

Taste of the Holidays 5-8 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Enjoy offerings from local businesses to plan your holiday season. Tickets are $15 and must be purchased in advance. Tickets are available at the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism office in downtown Hutchinson. For more information, call the Chamber at 320-587-5252.

Tickets are still available for the Saluting Community Heroes Celebration 5 p.m. at the Hutchinson VFW Post 906, 247 First Ave. S.E. Tickets are $100. The featured speaker is Lt. Col. Oliver North. To order tickets, visit tinyurl.com/4hawryyu. For more information: Visit salutingcommunityheroes.com, Saluting Community Heroes Facebook page, call 320-292-9947, or email info@salutingcommunityheroes.com.

Meeker County Historical Society annual meeting 6 p.m. at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. This event includes dinner for a freewill donation, a short business meeting and a presentation by Anna Euerle, the 68th Princess Kay of the Milky Way. Call the museum for dinner availability at 320-693-8911.

Tickets are on sale for Touch of Grace’s holiday production of “The Nutcracker.” Performances are at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10; 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12; at the Hutchinson High School Auditorium, 1200 Roberts Road S.W. Tickets are $18 for adults and $16 for students/seniors. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/42webpsw.

Friday, Nov. 19

Turkey Bingo 6:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34 S. All ages are welcome. This is a fundraiser for the Litchfield Area Mentorship Program.

Friday through Sunday, Nov. 19-21

The Litchfield Opera House presents “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, at the Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave. Tickets are available at the door, $8 for adults and $5 for students. For more information, call 320-535-0829.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., is hosting Art Class: Cartoon You 1-3 p.m. Artist and illustrator Krystl Louwagie is teaching students how to turn yourself into a cartoon. This interactive class is for age 12 or older. The fee is $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers. Call Molly Rivera, executive director, for availability at 320-587-7278.

Holiday Service of Remembrance 3 p.m. at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral & Cremation Service, 126 S. Armstrong Ave., Litchfield. Following the service, there will be time for fellowship and refreshments. Advance registration by calling 320-693-8151.

Zion Lutheran Church, 504 N. Gilman Ave., Litchfield, is kicking off its centennial celebration with a concert by The Basics 6:30 p.m. followed by a bake sale. For more information, call the church office at 320-693-3207.

Sunday, Nov. 21

Family/open skate at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. Family skate is 1-2 p.m. followed by open skate 2-4 p.m., both at the East Rink. Admission is $4 for adults and $3 for students. For more information, call Parks and Rec at 320-587-2975.

Live music by Steve Michaud 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922 or visit crowriverwinery.com.

